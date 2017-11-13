The Ordinary Skincare Market 2017 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors

The Ordinary Skincare

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Success Case Study: The Ordinary Skincare”

"Success Case Study: The Ordinary Skincare", is part of Successes and Failures research. It examines the details of and reasons behind the success of the skincare brand in Canada, as well as the US and UK. It delivers the critical "what?", "why?", and "so what?" analysis to teach you crucial lessons that increase your chances of launching successful products as well as avoiding the risk of failure.

The Ordinary is a Canadian skincare brand under the Deciem umbrella, featuring a series of skincare treatments that have a no-frills image, sold in minimalistic packaging and, most importantly, at relatively low price points. It has quickly gained awareness among beauty enthusiasts, growing into a cult favorite and winning various beauty product awards in 2016 and 2017.

- Canadian consumers are highly price-driven in their beauty and grooming product choices, and The Ordinary offers functionality at a relatively low price, which resonates well with these consumers.

- Skincare offering connoisseurship may be successful, as consumers are increasingly savvy about what they buy, and unique product attributes will appeal to Millennials on social media.

- Reduce the risk of failure by learning from brands/products that have under-performed: failed innovation can severely impact profit and reputation.

- Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

- Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

- Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

