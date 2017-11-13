Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Insulated Glass 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.02% and Forecast to 2021”

Insulated Glass Market 2017

Insulated glass, also known as double glazing, comprises two or more glass panes separated by a spacer and sealed with the help of a sealant. It helps in temperature regulation and reduces the heating and air conditioning costs. In cold regions, it minimizes condensation of interiors, thereby reducing heating costs. Tinted glasses, silk-screened pattern glasses, and low-E (low-emission) coating glasses are the various types of insulated glasses. Insulated glass offers excellent resistance to impacts, bullets, and sound.

The analysts forecast the global insulated glass market to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global insulated glass market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• ROW



The report, Global Insulated Glass Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cardinal Glass Industrie

• Guardian Glass

• Nippon Sheet Glass

• Saint-Gobain

• Viracon

Other prominent vendors

• AGC Glass Company

• Bent Glass Design

• Decor Glass Specialties

• Dlubak Specialty Glass

• Gino’s Glass Factory

• GSC GLASS

• GrayGlass

• IJ Research

• Kochhar Glass

• Insulite Glass

• Major Industries

• NGG

• Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope

• PRL Glass System

• Thermoseal

Market driver

• Increasing demand for green buildings

Market driver
• Increasing demand for green buildings

Market challenge

• Fluctuation in raw material prices

Market challenge
• Fluctuation in raw material prices

Market trend

• Rising demand for residential construction

Market trend
• Rising demand for residential construction

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Global insulated glass market by application

• Global insulated glass market by application

• Global insulated glass market by non-residential construction

• Global insulated glass market by residential construction

• Global insulated glass market by industrial application

• Global insulated glass market by other applications

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Global insulated glass market by geography

• Regional comparison

• APAC – market size & forecast

• Americas – market size & forecast

• Europe – market size & forecast

• ROW – market size & forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive landscape

• Key vendors in global insulated glass market

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Cardinal Glass Industries

• Guardian Glass

• Nippon Sheet Glass

• Saint-Gobain

• Viracon

..…..Continued