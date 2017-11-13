Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Insulated Glass 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.02% and Forecast to 2021

Insulated Glass Market 2017

Insulated Glass Market 2017

Insulated glass, also known as double glazing, comprises two or more glass panes separated by a spacer and sealed with the help of a sealant. It helps in temperature regulation and reduces the heating and air conditioning costs. In cold regions, it minimizes condensation of interiors, thereby reducing heating costs. Tinted glasses, silk-screened pattern glasses, and low-E (low-emission) coating glasses are the various types of insulated glasses. Insulated glass offers excellent resistance to impacts, bullets, and sound.

The analysts forecast the global insulated glass market to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global insulated glass market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• Europe
• ROW


The report, Global Insulated Glass Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Cardinal Glass Industrie
• Guardian Glass
• Nippon Sheet Glass
• Saint-Gobain
• Viracon

Other prominent vendors
• AGC Glass Company
• Bent Glass Design
• Decor Glass Specialties
• Dlubak Specialty Glass
• Gino’s Glass Factory
• GSC GLASS
• GrayGlass
• IJ Research
• Kochhar Glass
• Insulite Glass
• Major Industries
• NGG
• Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope
• PRL Glass System
• Thermoseal

Market driver
• Increasing demand for green buildings
Market challenge
• Fluctuation in raw material prices
Market trend
• Rising demand for residential construction
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?


Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Global insulated glass market by application
• Global insulated glass market by application
• Global insulated glass market by non-residential construction
• Global insulated glass market by residential construction
• Global insulated glass market by industrial application
• Global insulated glass market by other applications

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Global insulated glass market by geography
• Regional comparison
• APAC – market size & forecast
• Americas – market size & forecast
• Europe – market size & forecast
• ROW – market size & forecast
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive landscape
• Key vendors in global insulated glass market
• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Cardinal Glass Industries
• Guardian Glass
• Nippon Sheet Glass
• Saint-Gobain
• Viracon
..…..Continued

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

