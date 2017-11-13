Global Switchgear 2017 Key Players, Share, Trends, partitioning and Forecast to 2019
The report provides in depth study of “Switchgear” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Switchgear Market Analysis And Forecast
About Switchgear
A switchgear is defined as a combination of the following components:
• Electrical disconnect switches
• Circuit breakers
• Protective relays
• Other components such as disconnectors, busbars, enclosures, and fuses
The use of switchgears enables the continuous transfer of electric current and protection against current overload, short circuit, and insulation failure. It provides safe isolation from current-driven parts and modifies a load-carrying system at each level of installation. Switchgears are divided into three types based on load-bearing capacity: low-voltage switchgears, medium-voltage switchgears, and high-voltage switchgears. Switchgears are used across sectors such as power utility, industrial, residential, and commercial. Low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgears are used in industries such as oil and gas, pulp and paper, as well as in residential premises apart from power utilities. High-voltage switchgears are mainly used in power utilities. High-voltage switchgears are classified as air-insulated switchgear, gas-insulated switchgear, oil-insulated switchgear, and vacuum-insulated switchgears.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global switchgear market to grow at a CAGR of 10.71% over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global switchgear market during the period 2015-2019. For ascertaining the market size and vendor share, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of switchgears.
Technavio's report, the Global Switchgear Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
• ABB
• Alstom Grid
• GE
• Schneider Electric
• Siemens
Other Prominent Vendors
• BHEL
• Crompton Greaves
• Eaton
• Hyosung Power and Industrial Systems
• Mitsubishi Electric
• OJSC Power
• Xian XD
Market Driver
• Renovation and Expansion of T&D Network
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
• Declining Profit Margins of Vendors
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
• Transition from Conventional to Innovative Modular Switchgears
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Size and Forecast
06.2 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Voltage Type
08. Market Segmentation by End-users
09. Geographical Segmentation
10. Key Leading Country
10.1 China
11. Buying Criteria
12. Market Growth Drivers
13. Drivers and their Impact
14. Market Challenges
15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
16. Market Trends
17. Trends and their Impact
18. Vendor Landscape
19. Key Vendor Analysis
19.1 ABB
19.1.1 Key Facts
19.1.2 Business Overview
19.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2011-2013
19.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.1.6 Business Strategy
19.1.7 Key Developments
19.1.8 SWOT Analysis
19.2 Alstom Grid
19.2.1 Key Facts
19.2.2 Business Overview
19.2.3 Business Segmentation
19.2.4 Geographical Segmentation
19.2.5 Business Strategy
19.2.6 Key Information
19.2.7 SWOT Analysis
19.3 General Electric
19.3.1 Key Facts
19.3.2 Business Overview
19.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014
19.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
19.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
19.3.6 Business strategy
19.3.7 Recent Developments
19.3.8 SWOT Analysis
19.4 Schneider Electric
19.4.1 Key Facts
19.4.2 Key Information
19.4.3 Business Overview
19.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.4.5 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
19.4.6 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.4.7 Business Strategy
19.4.8 Recent Developments
19.4.9 SWOT Analysis
19.5 Siemens
19.5.1 Key Facts
19.5.2 Business Description
19.5.3 Business Segmentation
19.5.4 Revenue by Business Segmentation
19.5.5 Revenue Comparison by Business Segmentation 2012 and 2013
19.5.6 Sales by Geography
19.5.7 Business Strategy
19.5.8 Recent Developments
19.5.9 SWOT Analysis
20. Other Reports in this Series
Continued…….
