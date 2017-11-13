Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Switchgear 2017 Key Players, Share, Trends, partitioning and Forecast to 2019

The report provides in depth study of “Switchgear” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Switchgear Market Analysis And Forecast

About Switchgear 
A switchgear is defined as a combination of the following components: 
• Electrical disconnect switches 
• Circuit breakers 
• Protective relays 
• Other components such as disconnectors, busbars, enclosures, and fuses 
The use of switchgears enables the continuous transfer of electric current and protection against current overload, short circuit, and insulation failure. It provides safe isolation from current-driven parts and modifies a load-carrying system at each level of installation. Switchgears are divided into three types based on load-bearing capacity: low-voltage switchgears, medium-voltage switchgears, and high-voltage switchgears. Switchgears are used across sectors such as power utility, industrial, residential, and commercial. Low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgears are used in industries such as oil and gas, pulp and paper, as well as in residential premises apart from power utilities. High-voltage switchgears are mainly used in power utilities. High-voltage switchgears are classified as air-insulated switchgear, gas-insulated switchgear, oil-insulated switchgear, and vacuum-insulated switchgears. 


Technavio’s analysts forecast the global switchgear market to grow at a CAGR of 10.71% over the period 2015-2019. 


Covered in this Report 
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global switchgear market during the period 2015-2019. For ascertaining the market size and vendor share, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of switchgears. 
Technavio's report, the Global Switchgear Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. 
Key Vendors 
• ABB 
• Alstom Grid 
• GE 
• Schneider Electric 
• Siemens 
Other Prominent Vendors 
• BHEL 
• Crompton Greaves 
• Eaton 
• Hyosung Power and Industrial Systems 
• Mitsubishi Electric 
• OJSC Power 
• Xian XD 
Market Driver 
• Renovation and Expansion of T&D Network 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 
Market Challenge 
• Declining Profit Margins of Vendors 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 
Market Trend 
• Transition from Conventional to Innovative Modular Switchgears 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 
Key Questions Answered in this Report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary 
02. List of Abbreviations 
03. Scope of the Report 
03.1 Market Overview 
    03.2 Product Offerings 
04. Market Research Methodology 
04.1 Market Research Process 
    04.2 Research Methodology 
05. Introduction 
06. Market Landscape 
    06.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    06.2 Five Forces Analysis 
07. Market Segmentation by Voltage Type 
08. Market Segmentation by End-users 
09. Geographical Segmentation 
10. Key Leading Country 
    10.1 China 
11. Buying Criteria 
12. Market Growth Drivers 
13. Drivers and their Impact 
14. Market Challenges 
15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges 
16. Market Trends 
17. Trends and their Impact 
18. Vendor Landscape 
19. Key Vendor Analysis 
    19.1 ABB 
      19.1.1 Key Facts 
      19.1.2 Business Overview 
      19.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      19.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2011-2013 
      19.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      19.1.6 Business Strategy 
      19.1.7 Key Developments 
      19.1.8 SWOT Analysis 
    19.2 Alstom Grid 
      19.2.1 Key Facts 
      19.2.2 Business Overview 
      19.2.3 Business Segmentation 
      19.2.4 Geographical Segmentation 
      19.2.5 Business Strategy 
      19.2.6 Key Information 
      19.2.7 SWOT Analysis 
    19.3 General Electric 
      19.3.1 Key Facts 
      19.3.2 Business Overview 
      19.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014 
      19.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014 
      19.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014 
      19.3.6 Business strategy 
      19.3.7 Recent Developments 
      19.3.8 SWOT Analysis 
    19.4 Schneider Electric 
      19.4.1 Key Facts 
      19.4.2 Key Information 
      19.4.3 Business Overview 
      19.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      19.4.5 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013 
      19.4.6 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      19.4.7 Business Strategy 
      19.4.8 Recent Developments 
      19.4.9 SWOT Analysis 
    19.5 Siemens 
      19.5.1 Key Facts 
      19.5.2 Business Description 
      19.5.3 Business Segmentation 
      19.5.4 Revenue by Business Segmentation 
      19.5.5 Revenue Comparison by Business Segmentation 2012 and 2013 
      19.5.6 Sales by Geography 
      19.5.7 Business Strategy 
      19.5.8 Recent Developments 
      19.5.9 SWOT Analysis 
20. Other Reports in this Series 
 Continued…….

 

