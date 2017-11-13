Global Switchgear 2017 Key Players, Share, Trends, partitioning and Forecast to 2019

The report provides in depth study of “Switchgear” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Switchgear Market Analysis And Forecast

About Switchgear

A switchgear is defined as a combination of the following components:

• Electrical disconnect switches

• Circuit breakers

• Protective relays

• Other components such as disconnectors, busbars, enclosures, and fuses

The use of switchgears enables the continuous transfer of electric current and protection against current overload, short circuit, and insulation failure. It provides safe isolation from current-driven parts and modifies a load-carrying system at each level of installation. Switchgears are divided into three types based on load-bearing capacity: low-voltage switchgears, medium-voltage switchgears, and high-voltage switchgears. Switchgears are used across sectors such as power utility, industrial, residential, and commercial. Low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgears are used in industries such as oil and gas, pulp and paper, as well as in residential premises apart from power utilities. High-voltage switchgears are mainly used in power utilities. High-voltage switchgears are classified as air-insulated switchgear, gas-insulated switchgear, oil-insulated switchgear, and vacuum-insulated switchgears.



Technavio’s analysts forecast the global switchgear market to grow at a CAGR of 10.71% over the period 2015-2019.



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global switchgear market during the period 2015-2019. For ascertaining the market size and vendor share, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of switchgears.

Technavio's report, the Global Switchgear Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

• ABB

• Alstom Grid

• GE

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

Other Prominent Vendors

• BHEL

• Crompton Greaves

• Eaton

• Hyosung Power and Industrial Systems

• Mitsubishi Electric

• OJSC Power

• Xian XD

Market Driver

• Renovation and Expansion of T&D Network

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

• Declining Profit Margins of Vendors

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend

• Transition from Conventional to Innovative Modular Switchgears

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/59141-global-switchgear-market-2015-2019

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Size and Forecast

06.2 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Voltage Type

08. Market Segmentation by End-users

09. Geographical Segmentation

10. Key Leading Country

10.1 China

11. Buying Criteria

12. Market Growth Drivers

13. Drivers and their Impact

14. Market Challenges

15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

16. Market Trends

17. Trends and their Impact

18. Vendor Landscape

19. Key Vendor Analysis

19.1 ABB

19.1.1 Key Facts

19.1.2 Business Overview

19.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

19.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2011-2013

19.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

19.1.6 Business Strategy

19.1.7 Key Developments

19.1.8 SWOT Analysis

19.2 Alstom Grid

19.2.1 Key Facts

19.2.2 Business Overview

19.2.3 Business Segmentation

19.2.4 Geographical Segmentation

19.2.5 Business Strategy

19.2.6 Key Information

19.2.7 SWOT Analysis

19.3 General Electric

19.3.1 Key Facts

19.3.2 Business Overview

19.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014

19.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014

19.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014

19.3.6 Business strategy

19.3.7 Recent Developments

19.3.8 SWOT Analysis

19.4 Schneider Electric

19.4.1 Key Facts

19.4.2 Key Information

19.4.3 Business Overview

19.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

19.4.5 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

19.4.6 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

19.4.7 Business Strategy

19.4.8 Recent Developments

19.4.9 SWOT Analysis

19.5 Siemens

19.5.1 Key Facts

19.5.2 Business Description

19.5.3 Business Segmentation

19.5.4 Revenue by Business Segmentation

19.5.5 Revenue Comparison by Business Segmentation 2012 and 2013

19.5.6 Sales by Geography

19.5.7 Business Strategy

19.5.8 Recent Developments

19.5.9 SWOT Analysis

20. Other Reports in this Series

Continued…….

Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/59141-global-switchgear-market-2015-2019

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)