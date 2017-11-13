Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Market 2017 North America Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

North America Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Market

Description

Packaging constitutes an important part of the functionality & esthetics of cosmetic and perfumery products and can affect the effectiveness of the formulation and quality of the contained product. Considering the technical superiority of glass as a material, molded glass bottles are widely used in the cosmetics and perfumery industry. The evolution of various styles, design, shapes, material combinations, and decoration technologies has been instrumental in propelling the use of glass bottles in the cosmetic and perfumery industry.

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle in North America Market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

 

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
SGD Group 
Pochet 
Vitro Packaging 
HEINZ-GLAS 
Gerresheimer 
Piramal Glass 
Zignago Vetro 
Saver Glass 
Bormioli Luigi 
Stolzle Glass 
Pragati Glass

Market Segment by Countries, covering 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico

Market Segment by Type, covers 
0-50 ml 
50-150 ml 
>150ml 
(150ML)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Cosmetic Glass Bottle 
Perfume Glass Bottle

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 0-50 ml 
1.2.2 50-150 ml 
1.2.3 >150ml 
1.2.4 (150ML) 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Cosmetic Glass Bottle 
1.3.2 Perfume Glass Bottle 
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries 
1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 

2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 SGD Group 
2.1.1 Profile 
2.1.2 Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 SGD Group Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.1.4 Business Overview 
2.1.5 SGD Group News 
2.2 Pochet 
2.2.1 Profile 
2.2.2 Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 Pochet Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2.4 Business Overview 
2.2.5 Pochet News 
2.3 Vitro Packaging 
2.3.1 Profile 
2.3.2 Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 Vitro Packaging Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3.4 Business Overview 
2.3.5 Vitro Packaging News 
2.4 HEINZ-GLAS 
2.4.1 Profile 
2.4.2 Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 HEINZ-GLAS Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4.4 Business Overview 
2.4.5 HEINZ-GLAS News 
2.5 Gerresheimer 
2.5.1 Profile 
2.5.2 Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 Gerresheimer Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 

