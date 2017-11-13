Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Market 2017 North America Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Market 2017 Manufacturers and Demand Forecast to 2022”.

North America Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Market

Description

Packaging constitutes an important part of the functionality & esthetics of cosmetic and perfumery products and can affect the effectiveness of the formulation and quality of the contained product. Considering the technical superiority of glass as a material, molded glass bottles are widely used in the cosmetics and perfumery industry. The evolution of various styles, design, shapes, material combinations, and decoration technologies has been instrumental in propelling the use of glass bottles in the cosmetic and perfumery industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle in North America Market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SGD Group

Pochet

Vitro Packaging

HEINZ-GLAS

Gerresheimer

Piramal Glass

Zignago Vetro

Saver Glass

Bormioli Luigi

Stolzle Glass

Pragati Glass

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market Segment by Type, covers

0-50 ml

50-150 ml

>150ml

(150ML)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cosmetic Glass Bottle

Perfume Glass Bottle

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

