Coffee Machine Market 2017 Europe Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Europe Coffee Machine Market

Description

Coffee machine is cooking appliance used to brew coffee. Common commercially available coffee machine contains different types using different brewing principles. Its application includes household, office and commercial consumption.

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the Coffee Machine in Europe Market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

 

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Nespresso 
Delonghi 
Philips Senseo 
Bosch 
Melitta 
Illy 
Morphy Richards 
Russel Hobbs 
Electrolux 
Gaggia 
Lavazza 
Jura 
Krups 
La Cimbali 
Dualit

Market Segment by Countries, covering 
Germany 
UK 
France 
Russia 
Italy

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Drip Coffee Machine 
Steam Coffee Machine 
Capsule Coffee Machine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Commercial Coffee Machine 
Office Coffee Machine 
Household Coffee Machine

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Coffee Machine Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Drip Coffee Machine 
1.2.2 Steam Coffee Machine 
1.2.3 Capsule Coffee Machine 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Commercial Coffee Machine 
1.3.2 Office Coffee Machine 
1.3.3 Household Coffee Machine 
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries 
1.4.1 Germany Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 France Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 UK Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 Russia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Italy Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 

2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Nespresso 
2.1.1 Profile 
2.1.2 Coffee Machine Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 Nespresso Coffee Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.1.4 Business Overview 
2.1.5 Nespresso News 
2.2 Delonghi 
2.2.1 Profile 
2.2.2 Coffee Machine Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 Delonghi Coffee Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2.4 Business Overview 
2.2.5 Delonghi News 
2.3 Philips Senseo 
2.3.1 Profile 
2.3.2 Coffee Machine Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 Philips Senseo Coffee Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3.4 Business Overview 
2.3.5 Philips Senseo News 
2.4 Bosch 
2.4.1 Profile 
2.4.2 Coffee Machine Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 Bosch Coffee Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4.4 Business Overview 
2.4.5 Bosch News 
2.5 Melitta 
2.5.1 Profile 
2.5.2 Coffee Machine Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 Melitta Coffee Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5.4 Business Overview 
2.5.5 Melitta News 

