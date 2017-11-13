Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Surfactants 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.24% and Forecast to 2021”

Surfactants Market 2017

Surfactants are materials or substances with low interfacial tension or surface tension. Surfactants work based on the principle of adsorption at the interface or surface of the two-phase systems between a liquid and a solid or between two liquids. When adsorption takes place at the surface or interface, the region with high affinity aligns itself toward the volume phase and the region with less affinity aligns itself to the bulk phase and protrudes from the interface.

The analysts forecast the global surfactants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global surfactants market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Surfactants Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Akzo Nobel

• BASF

• Clariant

• Evonik

• Huntsman International

Other prominent vendors

• AGAE Technologies

• Croda International

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

• Enaspol

• Koa Corporation

• Lonza

• Procter & Gamble

• Solvay

• Stepan

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Unger

Market driver

• Growing demand for personal care products

Market challenge

• High manufacturing cost of bio-based surfactants

Market trend

• Increase in R&D activities

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SUBSTRATE

• Segmentation by substrate

• Comparison by substrate

• Synthetic based – market size & forecast

• Bio-based – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity by substrate

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Anionic surfactants– market size & forecast

• Non-ionic surfactants– market size & forecast

• Cationic surfactants– market size & forecast

• Amphoteric surfactants – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Detergents – market size & forecast

• Personal care– market size & forecast

• Industrial and institutional cleaning – market size & forecast

• Food processing – market size & forecast

• Oilfield – market size & forecast

• Agricultural – market size & forecast

• Textiles – market size & forecast

• Others – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity by application

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – market size & forecast

• EMEA – market size & forecast

• Americas – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Increase in R&D activities

• Growing demand for niche applications

• Collaboration of major vendors

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

..…..Continued