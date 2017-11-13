Melanoma Market 2017 Competitor Information, Analysis, and Insights to Improve R&D Strategies 2026

Melanoma Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Analysis Information

Summary

Melanoma is a malignant neoplasm of melanocytes, the pigment cells in the skin located on the epidermis, the most superficial layer of skin. Melanoma is considered an aggressive form of cancer; however, if caught early, it can be treated very successfully. Melanoma is one of the most common cancer types in the US, and is considered the national cancer of Australia. Melanoma risk factors include increasing age, sex, fair complexion, excessive ultraviolet (UV) light exposure, history of sunburn, having many (more than 50) moles, a personal history of cancer of the skin, a family history of melanoma, immunosuppression, and certain medical conditions including, but not limited to, xeroderma pigmentosum (XP) and atypical mole (dysplastic nevi) syndrome.

In the 7MM, epidemiologists forecast the diagnosed incident cases of melanoma to increase from 165,651 cases in 2016 to 206,717 cases in 2026, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.48%. The US will have the highest number of melanoma cases throughout the forecast period. The five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of melanoma in the 7MM are also expected to increase from 724,704 cases in 2016 to 909,265 cases in 2026 at an AGR of 2.55%.

Epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident and five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of Melanoma in the 7MM is supported by age- and sex-specific incidence data drawn from national cancer registries. Additionally, the analysis is strengthened by the use of a consistent methodology across the 7MM for the diagnosed incident cases forecast, using regression techniques to evaluate trends, and is based on 10 years of country-specific historical data points pertaining to the age- and sex-specific diagnosed incidence of melanoma.

Scope

- The Melanoma EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of melanoma in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Australia). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases and five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of melanoma segmented by age (beginning at 18 years and ending at 80 years and older), sex, and cancer stage at diagnosis (American Joint Commission on Cancer [AJCC] Stages I, II, III, and IV).

- The melanoma epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

