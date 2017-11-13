Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

The report provides in depth study of “Salus Per Aquam (SPA)” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Market Analysis And Forecast

This report studies the global Salus Per Aquam (SPA) market, analyzes and researches the Salus Per Aquam (SPA) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA 
Lanserhof 
Marriott International 
Massage Envy Franchising 
Rancho La Puerta 
Aspira Spa 
Canyon Ranch? 
Cal-a-Vie Health Spa 
Clinique La Prairie 
KEMPINSKI HOTELS 
The Mineral Spa 
Clarins group 
Reflections Medical Spa 
THE WOODHOUSE Day Spa 
Young Medical Spa

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Salus Per Aquam (SPA) can be split into 
Day Spa 
Beauty Spa 
Club Spa 
Hotel/Restort Spa 
Mineral Spring SPA 
Others

Market segment by Application, Salus Per Aquam (SPA) can be split into 
Man 
Women 
Children

Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Salus Per Aquam (SPA) 
1.1 Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Market Overview 
1.1.1 Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Market by Type 
1.3.1 Day Spa 
1.3.2 Beauty Spa 
1.3.3 Club Spa 
1.3.4 Hotel/Restort Spa 
1.3.5 Mineral Spring SPA 
1.3.6 Others 
1.4 Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Man 
1.4.2 Women 
1.4.3 Children

2 Global Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Lanserhof 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Marriott International 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Massage Envy Franchising 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Rancho La Puerta 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Aspira Spa 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Canyon Ranch? 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Cal-a-Vie Health Spa 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Clinique La Prairie 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 KEMPINSKI HOTELS 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Salus Per Aquam (SPA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 The Mineral Spa 
3.12 Clarins group 
3.13 Reflections Medical Spa 
3.14 THE WOODHOUSE Day Spa 
3.15 Young Medical Spa

