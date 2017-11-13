Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Wedding Ring Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

The report provides in depth study of “Wedding Ring” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wedding Ring Market Analysis And Forecast

This report studies Wedding Ring in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 
Tiffany&Co 
Cartier 
Bvlgari 
VanCleef&Arpels 
Harry Winston 
DERIER 
Damiani 
Boucheron 
MIKIMOTO 
SWAROVSKI 
Lukfook 
Chowtaiseng 
I DO 
CHJ 
TSL 
Yuyuan 
Kimberlite 
CHJD 
Chow Tai Fook 
Laofengxiang 
Chow Sang Sang 
Mingr

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Platinum Ring 
Gold Ring 
Diamond Ring 
Others

By Application, the market can be split into 
Direct Sales 
Modern Trade 
E-retailers 
Other

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want) 
North America 
China 
Europe 
Southeast Asia 
Japan 
India

Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Wedding Ring 
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Wedding Ring 
1.1.1 Definition of Wedding Ring 
1.1.2 Specifications of Wedding Ring 
1.2 Classification of Wedding Ring 
1.2.1 Platinum Ring 
1.2.2 Gold Ring 
1.2.3 Diamond Ring 
1.2.4 Others 
1.3 Applications of Wedding Ring 
1.3.1 Direct Sales 
1.3.2 Modern Trade 
1.3.3 E-retailers 
1.3.4 Other 
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 
1.4.1 North America 
1.4.2 China 
1.4.3 Europe 
1.4.4 Southeast Asia 
1.4.5 Japan 
1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Wedding Ring 
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Wedding Ring 
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wedding Ring 
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Wedding Ring

….

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Wedding Ring 
8.1 Tiffany&Co 
8.1.1 Company Profile 
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.1.2.1 Product A 
8.1.2.2 Product B 
8.1.3 Tiffany&Co 2016 Wedding Ring Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.1.4 Tiffany&Co 2016 Wedding Ring Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.2 Cartier 
8.2.1 Company Profile 
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.2.2.1 Product A 
8.2.2.2 Product B 
8.2.3 Cartier 2016 Wedding Ring Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2.4 Cartier 2016 Wedding Ring Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.3 Bvlgari 
8.3.1 Company Profile 
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.3.2.1 Product A 
8.3.2.2 Product B 
8.3.3 Bvlgari 2016 Wedding Ring Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.3.4 Bvlgari 2016 Wedding Ring Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.4 VanCleef&Arpels 
8.4.1 Company Profile 
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.4.2.1 Product A 
8.4.2.2 Product B 
8.4.3 VanCleef&Arpels 2016 Wedding Ring Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.4.4 VanCleef&Arpels 2016 Wedding Ring Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.5 Harry Winston 
8.5.1 Company Profile 
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.5.2.1 Product A 
8.5.2.2 Product B 
8.5.3 Harry Winston 2016 Wedding Ring Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.5.4 Harry Winston 2016 Wedding Ring Business Region Distribution Analysis 

 Continued…….

 

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, World & Regional
