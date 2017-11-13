Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Shirt Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022

The report provides in depth study of “Shirt” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Shirt Market Analysis And Forecast

This report studies Shirt in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 
H&M 
Nike 
Fast Retailing 
GAP 
Adidas 
C&A 
Gildan 
Inditex 
Esprit 
Hanes 
Li-Ning 
American Apparel 
Bestseller 
Levi Strauss 
Ralph Lauren 
Hugo Boss 
HLA 
Under Armour 
Brooks Brothers 
Next Plc 
Lacoste 
TOM TAILOR 
Metersbonwe 
Semir 
S.Oliver 
Paul Stuart

By types, the market can be split into 
T-shirt 
Polo Shirt 
Dress Shirt 
Other

By Application, the market can be split into 
Men 
Women 
Kids

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want) 
North America 
China 
Europe 
Southeast Asia 
Japan 
India

Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Shirt 
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Shirt 
1.1.1 Definition of Shirt 
1.1.2 Specifications of Shirt 
1.2 Classification of Shirt 
1.2.1 T-shirt 
1.2.2 Polo Shirt 
1.2.3 Dress Shirt 
1.2.4 Other 
1.3 Applications of Shirt 
1.3.1 Men 
1.3.2 Women 
1.3.3 Kids 
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 
1.4.1 North America 
1.4.2 China 
1.4.3 Europe 
1.4.4 Southeast Asia 
1.4.5 Japan 
1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Shirt 
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Shirt 
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Shirt 
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Shirt

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Shirt 
8.1 H&M 
8.1.1 Company Profile 
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.1.2.1 Product A 
8.1.2.2 Product B 
8.1.3 H&M 2016 Shirt Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.1.4 H&M 2016 Shirt Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.2 Nike 
8.2.1 Company Profile 
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.2.2.1 Product A 
8.2.2.2 Product B 
8.2.3 Nike 2016 Shirt Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2.4 Nike 2016 Shirt Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.3 Fast Retailing 
8.3.1 Company Profile 
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.3.2.1 Product A 
8.3.2.2 Product B 
8.3.3 Fast Retailing 2016 Shirt Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.3.4 Fast Retailing 2016 Shirt Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.4 GAP 
8.4.1 Company Profile 
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.4.2.1 Product A 
8.4.2.2 Product B 
8.4.3 GAP 2016 Shirt Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.4.4 GAP 2016 Shirt Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.5 Adidas 
8.5.1 Company Profile 
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.5.2.1 Product A 
8.5.2.2 Product B 
8.5.3 Adidas 2016 Shirt Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.5.4 Adidas 2016 Shirt Business Region Distribution Analysis 

