Shirt Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022
The report provides in depth study of “Shirt” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization
Shirt Market Analysis And Forecast
This report studies Shirt in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
H&M
Nike
Fast Retailing
GAP
Adidas
C&A
Gildan
Inditex
Esprit
Hanes
Li-Ning
American Apparel
Bestseller
Levi Strauss
Ralph Lauren
Hugo Boss
HLA
Under Armour
Brooks Brothers
Next Plc
Lacoste
TOM TAILOR
Metersbonwe
Semir
S.Oliver
Paul Stuart
By types, the market can be split into
T-shirt
Polo Shirt
Dress Shirt
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Men
Women
Kids
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents:
1 Industry Overview of Shirt
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Shirt
1.1.1 Definition of Shirt
1.1.2 Specifications of Shirt
1.2 Classification of Shirt
1.3 Applications of Shirt
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Shirt
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Shirt
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Shirt
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Shirt
…
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Shirt
8.1 H&M
8.1.1 Company Profile
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.1.2.1 Product A
8.1.2.2 Product B
8.1.3 H&M 2016 Shirt Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.1.4 H&M 2016 Shirt Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.2 Nike
8.2.1 Company Profile
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.2.2.1 Product A
8.2.2.2 Product B
8.2.3 Nike 2016 Shirt Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.2.4 Nike 2016 Shirt Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.3 Fast Retailing
8.3.1 Company Profile
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.3.2.1 Product A
8.3.2.2 Product B
8.3.3 Fast Retailing 2016 Shirt Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.3.4 Fast Retailing 2016 Shirt Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.4 GAP
8.4.1 Company Profile
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.4.2.1 Product A
8.4.2.2 Product B
8.4.3 GAP 2016 Shirt Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.4.4 GAP 2016 Shirt Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.5 Adidas
8.5.1 Company Profile
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.5.2.1 Product A
8.5.2.2 Product B
8.5.3 Adidas 2016 Shirt Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.5.4 Adidas 2016 Shirt Business Region Distribution Analysis
Continued…….
