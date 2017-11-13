Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market 2017: Growth Analysis, Current Trends, Global Industry Demand and 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022”

PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Industry

Latest Report on Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study

This report studies the Sports Player Tracking and Analytics market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Sports Player Tracking and Analytics market by product and Application/end industries.

The global Sports Player Tracking and Analytics market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The major players in global market include 
STATSports 
STATS 
SAS 
SPORTLOGiQ 
ICEBERG 
Quividi 
MOCAP Analytics 
AppsFlyer

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Sports Player Tracking and Analytics for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast) 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

On the basis of product, the Sports Player Tracking and Analytics market is primarily split into 
Basketball Analysis Software 
Football Analysis Software 
Golf Swing Analysis Software

Some points from table of content:

1 Industry Overview 
    1.1 Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market Overview 
      1.1.1 Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Product Scope 
      1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
    1.2 Global Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2012-2017) 
      1.2.1 United States Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market Status and Outlook 
      1.2.2 EU Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market Status and Outlook 
      1.2.3 Japan Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market Status and Outlook 
      1.2.4 China Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market Status and Outlook 
      1.2.5 India Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market Status and Outlook 
      1.2.6 Southeast Asia Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market Status and Outlook 
    1.3 Classification of Sports Player Tracking and Analytics by Product 
      1.3.1 Global Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Product (2012-2022) 
      1.3.2 Global Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) Market Share (%) by Product in 2016 
      1.3.3 Basketball Analysis Software 
      1.3.4 Football Analysis Software 
      1.3.5 Golf Swing Analysis Software 
    1.4 Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market by End Users/Application 
2 Global Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Competition Analysis by Players 
    2.1 Global Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2012-2017) 
    2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
      2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
      2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
      2.2.3 New Entrants 
      2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future 

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 
    3.1 STATSports 
      3.1.1 Company Profile 
      3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
      3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
      3.1.4 STATSports Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 
      3.1.5 Recent Developments 
    3.2 STATS 
      3.2.1 Company Profile 
      3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
      3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
      3.2.4 STATS Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 
      3.2.5 Recent Developments 
    3.3 SAS 
      3.3.1 Company Profile 
      3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
      3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
      3.3.4 SAS Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 
      3.3.5 Recent Developments 
    3.4 SPORTLOGiQ 
      3.4.1 Company Profile 
      3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
      3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
      3.4.4 SPORTLOGiQ Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 
      3.4.5 Recent Developments 
    3.5 ICEBERG 
      3.5.1 Company Profile 
      3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
      3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
      3.5.4 ICEBERG Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 
      3.5.5 Recent Developments 
    3.6 Quividi 
      3.6.1 Company Profile 
      3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
      3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
      3.6.4 Quividi Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 
      3.6.5 Recent Developments 
    3.7 MOCAP Analytics 
      3.7.1 Company Profile 
      3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
      3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
      3.7.4 MOCAP Analytics Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 
      3.7.5 Recent Developments 
    3.8 AppsFlyer 
      3.8.1 Company Profile 
      3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
      3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
      3.8.4 AppsFlyer Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 
      3.8.5 Recent Developments 

