Genetic Testing Market 2017: Industry Research, Review, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genetic Testing

The global genetic testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.76% to grow from US$4.620 billion in 2017 to US$5.783 billion in 2022. The global genetic testing demand is driven by a number of factors such as, aging global population, rising incidences of genetic and hereditary diseases, growing awareness, technological advancements and rise in application of genetic testing for early detection of various diseases.

With the development of new technologies and innovation in both scientific research and research equipment, genetic testing is headed towards an era of high significance in the near future. As investments in research and development related to genetic testing increases, the global genetic testing market is expected to witness a substantial boost in its overall growth in the next five years.

Geographical Analysis

North America holds the largest share of global genetic testing market owing to technological advancements, rising prevalence of genetic diseases and high quality of infrastructure to support the genetic testing industry in the region. However, emerging economies hold good potential for the growth of genetic testing market due to factors such as rising patient pool, more government funding supporting the investment in the industry and growing awareness regarding the technology. APAC region will witness the fastest market growth owing to rising aging population, rising purchasing power, and technological advancements in the region. However, the high cost of genetic testing coupled with unclear reimbursement structure, lack of skilled personnel, and lack of regulations in the market will restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2485166-genetic-testing-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022

Research Methodology

The report provides a brief introduction of the market and deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segments which have been covered as part of the report.

Market Dynamics

The next section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and industry value chain analysis of the genetic testing market. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter’s five forces model as a part of this report section.

Competitive Insight

The major players discussed in this report include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, 23&Me, Inc., Precipio, Inc., AutoGenomics, Abbott Laboratories, Luminex Corporation with few others.

Segmentation

In the report, global genetic testing market has been segmented by product type, by diseases, by technology, and geography:

By Type

Prenatal Testing

New Born Screening

Diagnostic Testing

Carrier Testing

Predictive & Pre-symptomatic Testing

By Diseases

Cancer

Cystic Fibrosis

Sickle Cell Anemia

Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy

Alzheimer’s Diseases

Thalassemia

Huntington’s Disease

Others

By Technology

Introduction

Cyto-genetics Testing

Biochemical Testing

Molecular Testing

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2485166-genetic-testing-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Scope of the Study

1.3. Currency

1.4. Assumptions

1.5. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

2.3. Validation

3. Key Findings of the Study

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities and Market Trends

4.4. Market Segmentation

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.7. Industry Regulations

5. Genetic Testing Market Forecast by Type (US$ Billion)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Prenatal Testing

5.3. New Born Screening

5.4. Diagnostic Testing

5.5. Carrier Testing

5.6. Predictive & Pre-symptomatic Testing

6. Genetic Testing Market Forecast by Diseases (US$ Billion)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cancer

6.3. Cystic Fibrosis

6.4. Sickle Cell Anemia

6.5. Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy

6.6. Alzheimer’s Diseases

6.7. Thalassemia

6.8. Huntington’s Disease

6.9. Others

7. Genetic Testing Market Forecast by technology (US$ Billion)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cyto-genetics Testing

7.3. Biochemical Testing

7.4. Molecular Testing

8. Genetic Testing Market Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion)

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.6. Asia Pacific (APAC)

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Market Share Analysis

9.2. Strategies of Key Players

9.3. Recent Investments and Deals

10. Company Profiles

10.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Products and Services

10.1.4. Key Developments

10.2. Abbott Laboratories

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Financials

10.2.3. Products and Services

10.2.4. Key Developments

10.3. Precipio, Inc.

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Financials

10.3.3. Products and Services

……Continued

Purchase Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2485166