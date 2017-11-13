India Air Care Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast up to 2021

“India Air Care Market Outlook, 2021”, air care market in India is growing with a CAGR of more than 20% from the last five years

The air care products, synonym of air freshener products, fall into the broad category of home care products in India. Due to increase awareness regarding clean and fresh environment, the demand for air freshener products like various fragranced air freshener spray, electric air freshener, liquid air freshener, gel air freshener, block air freshener, etc are rising, hence offering opportunities to the Indian air care market. The rich consumers demand for the premium and value added air care products in order to maintain air hygiene in their rooms and car. As a result, they use various fragrance based air care products such as lavender, jasmine, rose, sandalwood, and lemon to keep their home and car odour free. Air care has turned into a riveting market for new product developments and innovation where producers are taking effort to convince consumers through aggressive campaign and advertizing. A natural/organic air care product is an emerging trend in the industry. However, the penetration of air care products is low in pan India and the rural penetration is almost negligible; presenting a massive opportunity to players.

According to recently published report of “India Air Care Market Outlook, 2021”, air care market in India is growing with a CAGR of more than 20% from the last five years and is projected to grow with a significant growth rate over forecast period due to rising standard of living in India, growing awareness regarding clean environment, brand awareness, increasing disposable income, growing demand in middle class people and availability of wide range of products. The various formats such as sprays/aerosol air fresheners, liquid air fresheners, gel air fresheners, electrical/plug-in air fresheners, candle air fresheners, block air fresheners, etc are boosting the categorized market of air care industry.

P&G Home Products, Reckitt Benckiser, Dabur India, Godrej, JK Helen Curtis, Midas Care, SC Johnson India, etc. are the players operating in the air care market. P&G Home Products leads the air care market in India with its brand Ambi Pur. India air care market is fragmented into three categories such as home fresheners, bathroom fresheners and car air fresheners market. The category of car air fresheners dominates the air care industry due to its various formats. Indian metros and urban areas are responsible for the majority of sales of air care products, with premium specialized and value added fragranced air freshener products growing rapidly among upper middle class consumers.

“India Air Care Market Outlook, 2021” discusses the following aspects of air care products in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of air care market in India:

- Global Air Care Market Outlook

- Global Air Care Market Size By Value & Forecast

- Global Air Care Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By Format, By Usage

- India Air Care Market Outlook

- India Air Care Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Air Care Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By Segment, By Format, By Sales Channel, By End User, By Fragrance, By Ingredients

- India Home Freshener Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Home Freshener Market Segmental Analysis: By Format

- India Car Freshener Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Car Freshener Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand, By Format

- India Bathroom Freshener Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Bathroom Freshener Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand, By Format

- Pricing Analysis

- The key vendors in this market space

- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of air care products and its ingredient suppliers in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Air Care Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Company

2.2.2. By Region

2.2.3. By Format

2.2.4. By Usage

3. India Air Care Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Region

3.2.3. By Segment

3.2.4. By Format

3.2.5. By Sales

3.2.6. By End User

3.2.7. By Fragrance

3.2.8. By Ingredient

4. India Home Freshener Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share By Format

5. India Car Freshener Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Brand

5.2.2. By Format

6. India Bathroom Freshener Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Brand

6.2.2. By Format

7. Pricing Analysis

8. Market Penetration

9. India - Economic Profile

10. Raw Material

11. PEST Analysis

12. Trade Dynamics

12.1. Import

12.2. Export

13. Channel Partner Analysis

14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Key Drivers

14.2. Key Challenges

15. Market Trends & Developments

15.1. Low Penetration Levels – An Opportunity For Manufacturers

15.2. Changing Consumer Preferences

15.3. Increasing Demand For Natural/Organic Air Fresheners