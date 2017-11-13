LNG India Market 2018 -Develop Market-Entry and Market Expansion Strategies

LNG India Market 2018 - Identify Opportunities and Challenges

PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India is set to see its demand for LNG to grow atleast two times from the current levels till 2022 and might hover around 33 MMTPA. Also, the import capacity of LNG in India is at the verge of expansion, as the same is expected to get to 47.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2020 against 21.3 MTPA currently. To pull up the existing LNG terminal facilities in the country many of the private industry giants are participative enough.

A very new and important gas market is developing in Asia creating a demand of about 400 BCM and countries like US, Russia, Australia and even some African countries are eyeing this market. India, being the centrifugal point of this market attractiveness holds potential in offering significant business case to the industry players in coming years. A six fold growth in India’s gas market is anticipated by 2030 from the current levels, to which LNG might contribute the most. Infact, with the increasing domestic requirement of LNG from end consuming sectors such as power, refineries, petrochemicals & fertilizer sectors in the country and glutted global market , India is set to see its demand for LNG to grow atleast two times from the current levels till 2022 and might hover around 33 MMTPA.

Key Queries Resolved

What would be the sector wise (broadly covering power sector, fertilizer sector, city gas distribution and other industrial sector) demand of LNG in India ?

What would be the regional opportunity analysis in the expansion of LNG terminal infra ?

What would be the opportunity for value chain players in upcoming contracts ?

What would be the opportunity for players in LNG trading in India ?

What would be LNG demand – supply dynamics by end user as per the existing LNG terminals ?

What would be LNG demand – supply dynamics and outlook with need for capacity expansion and plans by end use for existing terminals ?

What would be the LNG demand – supply outlook by end user as per upcoming and under construction LNG terminals ?

What would be the LNG demand – supply outlook with need for capacity expansion and plans by end use for upcoming and under construction LNG terminals ?

Key Highlights:

Examining favourable cost dynamics in small scale LNG projects in India

Analysing equity acquisition opportunity

Identifying opportunity in recent contracts for value chain players

Examining regasification tariffs and outlook

Tracking opportunity for shipping and pipeline infra developers

Evaluating region wise business case in expansion of LNG terminal infra

Contents and Coverage

Indian Natural Gas Demand & Supply Dynamics-LNG Role & Impact

Indian LNG Market Infrastructure – Status & Access

Opportunities in Expansion of LNG Terminal Infra in Country

Infra Expansion of LNG Terminals & Trade Opportunities in India

Indian LNG Demand Outlook & Terminal Infra as a driver

Existing LNG Terminal Overview and Expansion Plans in India

Upcoming & Under – Construction LNG Terminal Overview and Planned Capacity

Opportunities in Small Scale LNG Projects in India

Cost, Regulatory & Policy Dynamics-Evaluation

Opportunity for Shipping & Pipeline Infra Developers

Companies Deck – LNG Terminal Profiling

…Continued

