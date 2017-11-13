Wood Plastic Composite Global Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wood Plastic Composite

Global wood plastic composite market is estimated to grow to US$6.173 billion by 2022 from US$4.351 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 7.25% over the forecast period. The major driving factors of the wood plastic composite market are some of the advantages which these plastic composites offer like low-maintenance, high-performance and low-cost building products that are eco-friendly and offer maintenance-free. The manufacturing segment has increased the demand for recyclable and biodegradable materials with superior mechanical strength, weight reduction, and fuel efficiency. The demand for wood plastic composites has increased in the construction industry especially in decking and fencing applications. Moreover, Wood Plastic Composite act as a low cost and environment-friendly substitute as compared to the conventional plastic and steel components. Demand for Biobased products is rising in order to tackle environmental issues related to greenhouse gases and carbon emissions. Increasing research and development investments is also expected to supplement growth for Wood Plastic Composite Market globally. Superior characteristics such as recyclability, thermal stability, and stiffness will ensure higher demand for Wood Plastic Composites in the forecasted period. One of the major factors limiting the growth of the market is the difficulty in estimating future demand mainly due to the economic slowdown in various regions globally. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate mainly due to increased construction activities and investments, especially in China and India.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2485161-wood-plastic-composite-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022

Research Methodology

The report provides a brief introduction of the market and deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentation which has been covered as part of the report.

Market Dynamics

This section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and a brief technological aspect of Wood Plastic Composite. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter’s five forces model as a part of this report section.

Segmentation

The wood plastic composite market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.

By Type

Polyethylene

Polyvinylchloride

Polypropylene

Others

By Industry Vertical

Construction

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

Americas

North America

South America

Europe Middle East and Africa

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Market Players

Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Trex Company, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Universal Forest Products, Fiberon, Timbertech, and Tamko Building Products among others.

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2485161-wood-plastic-composite-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Segmentation

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Supplier Outlook

4.6. Industry Outlook

4.7. Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Wood Plastic Composite Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)

5.1. Polyethylene

5.2. Polyvinylchloride

5.3. Polypropylene

5.4. Others

6. Wood Plastic Composite Market Forecast by Industry (US$ billion)

6.1. Construction

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Manufacturing

6.4. Others

7. Wood Plastic Composite Market by Geography (US$ billion)

7.1. Americas

7.1.1. North America

7.1.2. South America

7.2. Europe Middle East and Africa

7.2.1. Europe

7.2.2. Middle East and Africa

7.3. Asia Pacific

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Investment Analysis

8.2. Recent Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Trex Company

9.2. Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

9.3. Universal Forest Products

9.4. Fiberon

9.5. Timbertech

9.6. Tamko Building Products

9.7. Axion International

9.8. Beologic

9.9. Certainteed

9.10. FKur Kunststoff

……Continued

Purchase Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2485161