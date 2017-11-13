Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Amino Resin 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.27% and Forecast to 2021”

PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Amino Resin Market 2017

Amino resins are important materials that come under thermoset polymers. They are used in paints and coatings, molded articles, adhesives, and sealants. Amino resins are produced by reacting formaldehyde with amino compounds such as melamine, benzoguanamine, or urea. They have excellent tensile strength, hardness, and impact resistance. Amino resins are of three types: urea formaldehyde, melamine formaldehyde, and melamine urea formaldehyde.

The analysts forecast the global amino resin market to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global amino resin market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of amino resin.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2482093-global-amino-resin-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Amino Resin Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ARCL Organics

• BASF

• Hexion

• HEXZA

• INEOS

Other prominent vendors

• Akolite

• Borealis

• Chemisol Italia

• Chimica Pomponesco

• Eternal Materials

• EUROTECNICA Contractors and Engineers

• Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

• Kronospan

• Mitsui Chemicals

• Qatar Melamine

• Tembec

Market driver

• Growing demand in construction industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Volatility in raw material prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Remarkable growth in APAC

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2482093-global-amino-resin-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

• Global amino resin market by type

• Global urea formaldehyde market

• Global melamine formaldehyde market

• Global melamine urea formaldehyde market

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Global amino resin market by application

• Global amino resin market for particle boards

• Global amino resin market for plywood

• Global amino resin market for MDF

• Global amino resin market for laminates

• Global amino resin market for coatings

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – market size & forecast

• Europe – market size & forecast

• North America – market size & forecast

• ROW – market size & forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Remarkable growth in APAC

• Growing demand for melamine in automotive industry

• Technological advances

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive landscape

• Key vendors in global amino resin market

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• ARCL Organics

• BASF

• Hexion

• HEXZA

• INEOS

..…..Continued