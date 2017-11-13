Dubai hosts the EduTECH Middle East 2017

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buzzing with an abundance of activity, Dubai is all geared up to welcome yet another prominent educational event starting 14th November 2017. EduTECH is coming to Middle East and is scheduled to be held at the Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre in Dubai, UAE. A two day event, EduTECH is an esteemed educational-technical conference and exhibition.

With a vision to inspire and prepare today’s youth for future challenges of a multicultural and international business environment, EduTECH is a leading provider of learning solutions and services designed for academic institutions, companies and governments. EduTECH Australia is the largest and the most influential exhibition and conference for education in the Southern Hemisphere, and attracts over 8,000 educators from all over the world to Sydney every year.

Formerly known as Digital Education Show Middle East, the event has become bigger and stronger than ever before. Over 10,000 policy makers, educational leaders and educators are expected to attend the event with over 120 inspirational speakers from the Middle East as well as from around the world will be sharing their expert knowledge at the conference.

EduTECH will also involve a dedicated exhibition showcasing the latest education technology solutions and free edtech content for teachers. One of the sponsors of the event, Google Education has now been helping millions of students and educators develop important learning and technical skills for the future. It is believed that 65% of the students today will be working in jobs that are currently unheard of. And Google Education has taken it upon themselves to build such programs and supporting partners that reach far and wide to millions of students every year in efforts to inspire their hidden talents.

Currently, Google Expeditions have taken the students everywhere by surprise and excitement with their virtual field trips. But more than the wow factor that they create in the beginning, Expeditions have been helping students learn and develop skills in a more comprehensive way like never before. Google Expeditions is a virtual-reality teaching tool where students can go on guided interactive virtual exploration tours. There are close to 500 Expeditions already available at the moment and many more are in the development stages.

EduTECH is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to learn first-hand about the latest educational developments and technical advancements be it students, educators or corporate representatives. The exhibition is the right place for networking and accessing the edtech providers in the region as well as testing and trying new products, software, tools and even latest apps on the market.