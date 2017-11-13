Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

This report studies the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, analyzes and researches the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
IBM Corporation 
Intel Corporation 
Schneider Electric SE 
General Electric Company 
Emerson Electric 
ABB Ltd. 
Accenture PLC 
Tech Mahindra Ltd. 
Softweb Solutions Inc 
Sasken Technologies Ltd.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) can be split into 
Hardware 
Software 
Service

Market segment by Application, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) can be split into 
Aviation 
Oil & Gas 
Transportation 
Power Generation & Utility 
Manufacturing 
Healthcare (Medical Devices) 
Others (Mining, Agriculture etc.)

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) 
1.1 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Overview 
1.1.1 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market by Type 
1.3.1 Hardware 
1.3.2 Software 
1.3.3 Service 
1.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Aviation 
1.4.2 Oil & Gas 
1.4.3 Transportation 
1.4.4 Power Generation & Utility 
1.4.5 Manufacturing 
1.4.6 Healthcare (Medical Devices) 
1.4.7 Others (Mining, Agriculture etc.)

2 Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.2 IBM Corporation 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Intel Corporation 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Schneider Electric SE 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 General Electric Company 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Emerson Electric 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 ABB Ltd. 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Accenture PLC 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Tech Mahindra Ltd. 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Softweb Solutions Inc 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 Sasken Technologies Ltd.

Continued…….

