Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market

This report studies the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, analyzes and researches the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric Company

Emerson Electric

ABB Ltd.

Accenture PLC

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Softweb Solutions Inc

Sasken Technologies Ltd.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) can be split into

Aviation

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Power Generation & Utility

Manufacturing

Healthcare (Medical Devices)

Others (Mining, Agriculture etc.)

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Continued…….

