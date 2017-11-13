Global Potato Starch Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

The report provides in depth study of “Potato Starch” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Potato Starch Market Analysis And Forecast

Potato starch is starch extracted from potatoes. The cells of the root tubers of the potato plant contain starch grains (leucoplasts). To extract the starch, the potatoes are crushed; the starch grains are released from the destroyed cells. The starch is then washed out and dried to powder. Potato starch products are essential in the food, paper, adhesives and building and textile industries.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Potato Starch in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Avebe (NL)

Emsland Group (DE)

Roquette (FR)

KMC (DK)

Südst?rke (DE)

Aloja Starkelsen (LV)

Pepees (PL)

Penford (Ingredion) (US)

Vimal (UA)

Novidon Starch (NL)

Lyckeby (SE)

PPZ Niechlow (PL)

Western Polymer Corporation (US)

Agrana (AT)

AKV Langholt (DK)

WPPZ (PL)

Manitoba Starch Products (CA)

Nailun Group (CN)

Beidahuang Potato Group (CN)

Weston (CN)

Lantian Starch (CN)

Guyuan Yaxue Starch (CN)

Qilianxue Starch (CN)

Yunnan Starch (CN)

Huaou Starch (CN)

Qingji Potato (CN)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Other Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Chemical Industry

Texitile Industry

Other Industry

