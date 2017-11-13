Marriott International Inc in Travel Strategic Business Report 2017 Key Players Analysis, Share, Trends & Forecast 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
ABOUT THIS REPORT
With the acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Marriott International Inc has become the uncontested number one in the hotels industry. The company had another bumper year in 2015, followed by strong performance in 2016, both thanks to a strong US market. After the deal with Starwood was approved by Chinese authorities in September 2016, the company has been busy integrating the two companies.
Researcher's report on Marriott International Inc delivers a detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Travel market and the global economy.
Company and market share data provide a detailed look at the financial position of Marriott International Inc, while in-depth qualitative analysis will help you understand the brand strategy and growth prospects of Marriott International Inc.
THIS REPORT EXAMINES:
Company share by region and sector
Brand portfolio
New product developments
Marketing and distribution strategies
A detailed SWOT analysis of Marriott International Inc provides strategic intelligence on:
Strengths and weaknesses
Category and country opportunities for growth
Challenges and threats from current competition and future prospects
Global and regional market positions
TABLE OF CONTENTS
INTRODUCTION
Scope
STRATEGIC EVALUATION
Key company facts
Marriott a cquiring Starwood s hakes u p c ompetitive l andscape
Luxury and upper upscale brand portfolio
Upscale and upper midscale brand portfolio
Marriott International Inc : Financial assessment
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide: Financial assessment
Key strategic objectives and challenges
SWOT: Marriott International Inc
COMPETITIVE POSITIONING
Marriott continues to outperform the global hotels industry
Global ranking
Regional portfolio
Marriott: Global footprint (1)
Marriott: Global footprint (2)
Starwood: Global footprint
Marriott: North America performance by brand (1)
Marriott: North America performance by brand (2)
Marriott: North America performance by brand (3)
Marriott: International performance by region
Marriott: Global performance
Starwood: North America performance by brand (1)
Starwood: North America performance by brand (2)
Starwood: International performance by brand (1)
Starwood: International performance by brand (2)
Starwood: Global performance
GEOGRAPHIC AND CATEGORY OPPORTUNITIES
Strong pipeline for both companies
Marriott made strategic acquisitions before Starwood
BRAND STRATEGY
How to distinguish 30 high-end brands
Marriott divides brands for consumer clarity
……Continued
