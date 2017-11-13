Marriott International Inc in Travel Strategic Business Report 2017 Key Players Analysis, Share, Trends & Forecast 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

ABOUT THIS REPORT

With the acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Marriott International Inc has become the uncontested number one in the hotels industry. The company had another bumper year in 2015, followed by strong performance in 2016, both thanks to a strong US market. After the deal with Starwood was approved by Chinese authorities in September 2016, the company has been busy integrating the two companies.

Researcher's report on Marriott International Inc delivers a detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Travel market and the global economy.

Company and market share data provide a detailed look at the financial position of Marriott International Inc, while in-depth qualitative analysis will help you understand the brand strategy and growth prospects of Marriott International Inc.

THIS REPORT EXAMINES:

Company share by region and sector

Brand portfolio

New product developments

Marketing and distribution strategies



A detailed SWOT analysis of Marriott International Inc provides strategic intelligence on:

Strengths and weaknesses

Category and country opportunities for growth

Challenges and threats from current competition and future prospects

Global and regional market positions

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

Scope

STRATEGIC EVALUATION

Key company facts

Marriott a cquiring Starwood s hakes u p c ompetitive l andscape

Luxury and upper upscale brand portfolio

Upscale and upper midscale brand portfolio

Marriott International Inc : Financial assessment

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide: Financial assessment

Key strategic objectives and challenges

SWOT: Marriott International Inc

COMPETITIVE POSITIONING

Marriott continues to outperform the global hotels industry

Global ranking

Regional portfolio

Marriott: Global footprint (1)

Marriott: Global footprint (2)

Starwood: Global footprint

Marriott: North America performance by brand (1)

Marriott: North America performance by brand (2)

Marriott: North America performance by brand (3)

Marriott: International performance by region

Marriott: Global performance

Starwood: North America performance by brand (1)

Starwood: North America performance by brand (2)

Starwood: International performance by brand (1)

Starwood: International performance by brand (2)

Starwood: Global performance

GEOGRAPHIC AND CATEGORY OPPORTUNITIES

Strong pipeline for both companies

Marriott made strategic acquisitions before Starwood

BRAND STRATEGY

How to distinguish 30 high-end brands

Marriott divides brands for consumer clarity

……Continued

