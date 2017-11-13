Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Europe Automotive High Strength Steel Market Status, Market Size by Players, Region, Type, Application And Forecast 2022

The report provides in depth study of “Automotive High Strength Steel” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Automotive High Strength Steel Market Analysis And Forecast

This report studies the Automotive High Strength Steel market. Automotive High Strength Steel can be classified to Conventional HSS (carbon-manganese, bake hardenable and high-strength, low-alloy steels) and the new AHSS (dual phase, transformation-induced plasticity, twinning-induced plasticity, ferritic-bainitic, complex phase and martensitic steels).

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the Automotive High Strength Steel in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Arcelor Mittal 
SSAB 
POSCO 
United States Steel Corporation 
Voestalpine 
ThyssenKrupp 
Baowu Group 
Ansteel

Market Segment by Countries, covering 
Germany 
UK 
France 
Russia 
Italy

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Conventional HSS 
AHSS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Commercial Vehicle 
Passenger Vehicle

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Automotive High Strength Steel Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Conventional HSS 
1.2.2 AHSS 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Commercial Vehicle 
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle 
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries 
1.4.1 Germany Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 France Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 UK Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 Russia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Italy Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 
2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Arcelor Mittal 
2.1.1 Profile 
2.1.2 Automotive High Strength Steel Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 Arcelor Mittal Automotive High Strength Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.1.4 Business Overview 
2.1.5 Arcelor Mittal News 
2.2 SSAB 
2.2.1 Profile 
2.2.2 Automotive High Strength Steel Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 SSAB Automotive High Strength Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2.4 Business Overview 
2.2.5 SSAB News 
2.3 POSCO 
2.3.1 Profile 
2.3.2 Automotive High Strength Steel Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 POSCO Automotive High Strength Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3.4 Business Overview 
2.3.5 POSCO News 
2.4 United States Steel Corporation 
2.4.1 Profile 
2.4.2 Automotive High Strength Steel Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 United States Steel Corporation Automotive High Strength Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4.4 Business Overview 
2.4.5 United States Steel Corporation News 
2.5 Voestalpine 
2.5.1 Profile 
2.5.2 Automotive High Strength Steel Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 Voestalpine Automotive High Strength Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5.4 Business Overview 
2.5.5 Voestalpine News 

