Europe Automotive High Strength Steel Market Status, Market Size by Players, Region, Type, Application And Forecast 2022

Automotive High Strength Steel Market Analysis And Forecast

This report studies the Automotive High Strength Steel market. Automotive High Strength Steel can be classified to Conventional HSS (carbon-manganese, bake hardenable and high-strength, low-alloy steels) and the new AHSS (dual phase, transformation-induced plasticity, twinning-induced plasticity, ferritic-bainitic, complex phase and martensitic steels).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive High Strength Steel in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Arcelor Mittal

SSAB

POSCO

United States Steel Corporation

Voestalpine

ThyssenKrupp

Baowu Group

Ansteel

Market Segment by Countries, covering

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Market Segment by Type, covers

Conventional HSS

AHSS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive High Strength Steel Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Conventional HSS

1.2.2 AHSS

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial Vehicle

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 Germany Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 France Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 UK Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Russia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Italy Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Arcelor Mittal

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Automotive High Strength Steel Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Arcelor Mittal Automotive High Strength Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Arcelor Mittal News

2.2 SSAB

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Automotive High Strength Steel Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 SSAB Automotive High Strength Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 SSAB News

2.3 POSCO

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Automotive High Strength Steel Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 POSCO Automotive High Strength Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.4 Business Overview

2.3.5 POSCO News

2.4 United States Steel Corporation

2.4.1 Profile

2.4.2 Automotive High Strength Steel Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 United States Steel Corporation Automotive High Strength Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.4 Business Overview

2.4.5 United States Steel Corporation News

2.5 Voestalpine

2.5.1 Profile

2.5.2 Automotive High Strength Steel Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Voestalpine Automotive High Strength Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.4 Business Overview

2.5.5 Voestalpine News

Continued…….

