Europe Automotive High Strength Steel Market Status, Market Size by Players, Region, Type, Application And Forecast 2022
The report provides in depth study of “Automotive High Strength Steel” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization
Automotive High Strength Steel Market Analysis And Forecast
This report studies the Automotive High Strength Steel market. Automotive High Strength Steel can be classified to Conventional HSS (carbon-manganese, bake hardenable and high-strength, low-alloy steels) and the new AHSS (dual phase, transformation-induced plasticity, twinning-induced plasticity, ferritic-bainitic, complex phase and martensitic steels).
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Automotive High Strength Steel in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Arcelor Mittal
SSAB
POSCO
United States Steel Corporation
Voestalpine
ThyssenKrupp
Baowu Group
Ansteel
Market Segment by Countries, covering
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Market Segment by Type, covers
Conventional HSS
AHSS
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
Table of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Automotive High Strength Steel Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Conventional HSS
1.2.2 AHSS
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Commercial Vehicle
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 Germany Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 France Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 UK Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Russia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Italy Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Arcelor Mittal
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Automotive High Strength Steel Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Arcelor Mittal Automotive High Strength Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 Arcelor Mittal News
2.2 SSAB
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Automotive High Strength Steel Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 SSAB Automotive High Strength Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 SSAB News
2.3 POSCO
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Automotive High Strength Steel Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 POSCO Automotive High Strength Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 POSCO News
2.4 United States Steel Corporation
2.4.1 Profile
2.4.2 Automotive High Strength Steel Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 United States Steel Corporation Automotive High Strength Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.4 Business Overview
2.4.5 United States Steel Corporation News
2.5 Voestalpine
2.5.1 Profile
2.5.2 Automotive High Strength Steel Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Voestalpine Automotive High Strength Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.4 Business Overview
2.5.5 Voestalpine News
Continued…….
