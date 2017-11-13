Exploring Deep Study on IoT Platforms for Telemedicine Market by Size, Share, Revenue - 2023
Latest Research Report IoT Platforms for Telemedicine Market discusses latest developments and trends in the Global IoT Platforms for Telemedicine market.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Report Bazzar Research announces that it has published a new study IoT for Telemedicine: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 to 2023. The 2017 study has 234 pages, 115 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the digital economy takes hold with IOT Internet of things and all manner of automated medical monitoring processes increase the value of medical care while decreasing the costs.
IoT platforms for healthcare implement use of the digital economy. IoT for Telemedicine depends on infrastructure scalability excellence, which is achieved with a two layer architecture utilizing adapters and processors to manage sensor connectivity.
Healthcare stakeholders include payers, manufacturers, providers and physicians. Telemedicine IoT platforms provide the technology that implement a framework for transition from disjointed care to coordinated care. Platforms permit clinicians to be reactive to change in patient condition, permitting proactive care delivery.
According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the study, “Remote healthcare grew 44% in 2016. The Intel® Health Application Platform helps enable innovation for greater adoption and effectiveness of secure remote patient care solutions. By offering a platform that supports gathering medical data at the edge of the network, devices are enabled that gather and distribute personal medical data securely to any cloud.”
IoT telemedicine platforms growth is brought by the combination the ability to lower the cost of medical care delivery while improving the quality of care dramatically. The IoT telemedicine platforms value goes beyond traditional medical monitoring bringing to the fore, the value of exercise. The value of exercise has been proven and telemedicine is anticipated to be used by exercise clubs to induce members to do more exercise that is beneficial to long term health. The value of supplemental oxygen in improving endurance and building muscles will likely become a part of telemedicine platform initiatives.
IoT Platforms for Telemedicine market forecast indicates that markets at $1.2 billion in 2016 are expected to reach $9.3 billion dollars worldwide by 2023. These represent a very specialized type of analytics systems able to address a wide range of issues that can be newly managed with digitization. Steady growth is anticipated because the IoT platform units are offering breakthrough digital information integration capabilities that further automates a delivery of care to a patient located remotely. Steady growth is anticipated because the IoT platforms are the best device for implementing efficient operations at low cost.
