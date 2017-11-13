Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Dehumidifier 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.01% and Forecast to 2021”

PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Dehumidifier Market 2017

Dehumidifier is an electrical appliance that reduces the level of humidity in the air. High moisture content in the air creates an unpleasant environment in both residential and industrial spaces. Hence it is important to maintain an adequate amount of moisture in the atmosphere, which can be achieved with the use of dehumidifiers. A dehumidifier takes in air, removes moisture content from it and then blows back the unsaturated air. The efficiency of a

dehumidifier is the measure of the amount of water content it removes from the air within a given time period.

The analysts forecast the global dehumidifier market to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dehumidifier market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for dehumidifiers from various end-users.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2331666-global-dehumidifier-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Thoracic Surgery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Frigidaire

• Haier

• Honeywell

• LG Electronics

Other prominent vendors

• General Filters

• Condair Group

• AmcorUK

• Whirlpool Corporation

• Therma-Stor LLC

• De’Longhi Appliances

• Mitsubishi Electric

• STULZ Air Technology Systems

• Munters

• Bry-Air

Market driver

• Growth in construction activities

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Slowdown of Chinese economy

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing demand for healthcare facilities

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2331666-global-dehumidifier-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market Overview

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market Overview

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Growing demand for healthcare facilities

• Growing food and beverage industry

• Energy efficient product development

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued