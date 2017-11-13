A major independent financial group in Spain, GVC Gaesco joins Global Alliance Partners

(L) Mrs. Vallve Ribera is the Chairperson & President of GVC Gaesco Group, and (R) Mr. Pouliot is the Chairman & Executive Director of Global Alliance Partners (GAP)

GVC Gaesco will be formally welcomed at the Global Alliance Partners (GAP) Conference in Beijing on 16-17 November 2017.

With growth continuing to take hold in Europe... we look to advance investment collaborations and broaden business transactions in the Eurozone, through our presence in the UK and now, in Spain too.” — Mr. Bernard Pouliot

HONG KONG, HONG KONG SAR, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HONG KONG: GVC Gaesco, which is one of the major independent financial groups in Spain with over 60 years history, has joined Global Alliance Partners (GAP), a network organization of internationally minded financial partners focusing on the capital midmarket.

GAP Chairman, Mr. Bernard Pouliot, in accepting the membership of GVC Gaesco said, “With growth continuing to take hold in Europe since the financial crisis in 2007, we look to advance investment collaborations and broaden business transactions in the Eurozone, through our presence in the UK and now, in Spain too.”

GVC Gaesco offers a large group of products and services in Wealth Management and Private Banking, Brokerage and Custody, Corporate Finance and Capital Markets, Research and Insurance Brokerage.

For her part, Mrs. Mª Angels Vallvé, first woman stockbroker in Spain, and concurrently Chairwoman and President of GVC Gaesco said, “Our membership with Global Alliance Partners will enable us to consolidate our positions in the international market, and to compete in those businesses in which we believe we can add value”.

According to Mr. Pouliot, "GVC Gaesco adds another entry point for Global Alliance Partners to penetrate Europe especially in the face of a burgeoning overseas expansion of Chinese enterprises."

“We are very keen to formally welcome GVC Gaesco on 16-17 November 2017 in Beijing, where we will hold the next bi-annual Global Alliance Partners Conference,” Mr. Pouliot said.

Meanwhile, GVC Gaesco’s board of directors has recently announced its decision to change the location of its registered office from Barcelona to Madrid, in order to "guarantee the interests of our customers, give normality to our activities and ensure a stable framework for the development of our business," explained Mrs. Vallvé.