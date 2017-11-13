Interactive Baby Monitors Market - Drivers, Market Size, and Forecast by Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

Dorel, Flir Lorex, Mattel, Motorola, Philips, Samsung, Summer Infant are the top leaders in the global market

Currently, the competitive scenario in the baby monitor market is intensifying. The competition will be based solely in terms of features such as quality, quantity, technology, services, and price” — Andy - Content Developer at Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global baby monitors market is expected to cross US$2 billion growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the period 2017−2022. With the growth in indispensable income, introduction of smart baby monitors and increased marketing activities and visibility of these products online are majorly driving the market growth. In terms of revenue the audio and video monitor segment will remain in the leading position, whereas the audio only monitor segment will remain dominant in terms of shipment. Based on connectivity, the cordless baby monitors segment will lead the overall market both in terms of revenue and shipment. The digital segment is likely to surpass the analog technology in terms of signal transmission. Although Europe remained the largest market in 2016, North America and APAC are gaining momentum and are expected to increase their market presence during the forecast period.

Report Timeline

Historic Year: 2014−2015

Base Year: 2016

Forecast Year: 2017−2022

Major Vendors profiled in the report are:

Dorel

Flir Lorex

Mattel

Motorola

Philips Avent

Samsung

Summer Infant

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Other Prominent vendors in the interactive baby monitor devices segment mentioned in the report are BabyPing, Dropcam (Nestlab), Foscam, Graco, VTech, WiFi Baby, and Withings.

Emerging Vendors in the market are SEP Solutions, Philips, iBaby Labs, Motorola, Stem Innovation, Belkin International, and Chinavision.

The prominent vendors in the baby movement monitor market are Angelcare, Bluespark, Hisense, Mayborn Group, Snuza, Exmovere, iBaby Guard, infanttech, Jablotron, MonDevices, Owlet Baby Care, Respisense, Rest Devices, Safetosleep, and Tomy International.

Scope of the Report

The report considers the present scenario of the global interactive baby monitors market and its forecast for the period 2017–2022. It includes a detailed study of growth drivers, trends, and restraints. The report also profiles the leading vendors in the market and other key vendors.

Sales of major baby monitors vendors were aggregated to arrive at an estimate of the market size in terms of volume. The same approach is used to calculate the market size in terms of revenue. Also, innovation and R&D efforts of various players in the market were studied and weighed in arriving at the projections as they can potentially disrupt the market both in terms of consumption and purchasing patterns.

To read more, please visit https://www.arizton.com/reports/smarttech-market-analysis/interactive-baby-monitors-market

The report provides a detailed analysis of key segments of the market by product type, distribution channels, geography, country, and vendors. It provides a comprehensive analysis of market size and forecast in terms of the following:

Revenue

Shipment

Format

Audio only

Audio and video

Fixed video

Pan-and-tilt

Movement/motion detection

Under-the-mattress

Diaper attachment

Smart wearables

Others

Distribution Channel

Retail

Online



Based on Connectivity

Corded/wired

Cordless/wireless

Based on signal of transmission

Analog

Digital

Geography

APAC

Europe

Latin America

MEA

North America

The report includes the market size in terms of product type for each region.

Parents use baby monitors devices to monitor the movement and sound of their babies when they are in cribs. A basic version of a baby monitor has a radio transmitter that relays sound to the receiver, which contains an inbuilt speaker that enables sound transmission.

The global interactive baby monitors market is likely to cross 20,000 thousand units in terms of shipment during 2016−2022. The increase in per capita income and the number of dual-income households constitute the basis of increasing spending on baby monitors.

The report provides a holistic view of the global market, companies involved in the market, and factors driving its growth. It also provides information on some of the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

Download a free sample report

Interactive Baby Monitors Market Dynamics

Growing awareness of SUID leading to increased sales

A rise in the number of newborns is a key demographic factor influencing the sale potential of baby monitors. Also, growing awareness about SUID (Sudden Unexpected Infant Death) is another major reason for the increase in the sale of monitoring devices. Introduction of smart technology-driven products and increased popularity of movement/motion-detection monitors and popularity of IoT and smart home devices are some of the latest trends that are emerging and are expected to catalyze the interactive baby monitors market growth during the forecast period.



Interactive Baby Monitors Market Segmental Analysis

Audio only segment to lead in terms of shipment and audio and video segment to lead in terms of revenue

In terms of unit shipment, the audio only segment is going to lead the market. It will be followed by the audio and video segment. Although, the movement monitor segment witnessed the lowest market share in 2016, it is expected to witness a high traction during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the audio and video segment is expected to have the maximum share and will be followed by the movement monitor segment. Likewise, the cordless segment, which was leading the market in 2016 both in terms of revenue and shipment, is expected to decline.

Interactive Baby Monitors Market Geographical Analysis

In 2016, Europe held the leading position both in terms of revenue and shipment. It was followed by North America in terms of revenue. However, with growing popularity of smart baby monitors and high demand in the US, the market in North America is expected to grow tremendously surpassing the European baby monitors market in terms of revenue. Also, APAC is the fastest growing market for interactive baby monitors in the world and expected to lead the market in terms of unit shipment in 2022.

Browse Related Reports

Interactive Pet Monitors Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2017-2022 : https://www.arizton.com/reports/smarttech-market-analysis/interactive-pet-monitors-market

Maternity Care Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2017 - 2023 : https://www.arizton.com/reports/healthcare-lifesciences/maternity-care-market