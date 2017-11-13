Global Red Wine Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
The report provides in depth study of “Red Wine” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization
Red Wine Market Analysis And Forecast
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Red Wine industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Red Wine market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.65% from 61200 million $ in 2013 to 62400 million $ in 2016, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Red Wine market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2021, The market size of the Red Wine will reach 65800 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport
E&J Gallo
The Wine Group
Constellation Brands
Castel
Accolade Wines
Cantine Riunite & CIV
Concha y Toro
Treasury Wine Estates
Grupo Penaflor
Pernod-Ricard
Bronco Wine
Caviro
Trinchero Family Estates
Antinori
Changyu
Casella Family Brands
Diageo
China Great Wall Wine
Jacob’s Creek
Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation (Dry wines, Semi-dry wines, Semi-sweet wines, Sweet wines)
Industry Segmentation (Retail Market, Catering, Bar)
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Table of Contents:
Section 1 Red Wine Product Definition
Section 2 Global Red Wine Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
2.1 Global Manufacturer Red Wine Shipments
2.2 Global Manufacturer Red Wine Business Revenue
2.3 Global Red Wine Market Overview
2.4 Global Red Wine Associations and Organizations Introduction
2.4.1 The International Organisation of Vine and Wine
2.4.2 WineAmerica
2.4.3 Assembly of European Wine Regions (AREV)
Section 3 Manufacturer Red Wine Business Introduction
3.1 E&J Gallo Red Wine Business Introduction
3.1.1 E&J Gallo Red Wine Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016
3.1.2 E&J Gallo Red Wine Business Distribution by Region
3.1.3 E&J Gallo Interview Record
3.1.4 E&J Gallo Red Wine Business Profile
3.1.5 E&J Gallo Red Wine Product Specification
3.2 The Wine Group Red Wine Business Introduction
3.2.1 The Wine Group Red Wine Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016
3.2.2 The Wine Group Red Wine Business Distribution by Region
3.2.3 Interview Record
3.2.4 The Wine Group Red Wine Business Overview
3.2.5 The Wine Group Red Wine Product Specification
3.3 Constellation Brands Red Wine Business Introduction
3.3.1 Constellation Brands Red Wine Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016
3.3.2 Constellation Brands Red Wine Business Distribution by Region
3.3.3 Interview Record
3.3.4 Constellation Brands Red Wine Business Overview
3.3.5 Constellation Brands Red Wine Product Specification
3.4 Castel Red Wine Business Introduction
3.5 Accolade Wines Red Wine Business Introduction
3.6 Cantine Riunite & CIV Red Wine Business Introduction
…
Section 4 Global Red Wine Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Continued…….
