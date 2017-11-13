Global Red Wine Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The report provides in depth study of “Red Wine” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Red Wine Market Analysis And Forecast

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Red Wine industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Red Wine market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.65% from 61200 million $ in 2013 to 62400 million $ in 2016, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Red Wine market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2021, The market size of the Red Wine will reach 65800 million $.



This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.



Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport

Section 1: Free——Definition

Section (2 3): 1200 USD——Manufacturer Detail

E&J Gallo

The Wine Group

Constellation Brands

Castel

Accolade Wines

Cantine Riunite & CIV

Concha y Toro

Treasury Wine Estates

Grupo Penaflor

Pernod-Ricard

Bronco Wine

Caviro

Trinchero Family Estates

Antinori

Changyu

Casella Family Brands

Diageo

China Great Wall Wine

Jacob’s Creek

Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

Section 4: 900 USD——Region Segmentation

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Section (5 6 7): 500 USD——

Product Type Segmentation (Dry wines, Semi-dry wines, Semi-sweet wines, Sweet wines)

Industry Segmentation (Retail Market, Catering, Bar)

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Section 8: 400 USD——Trend (2017-2021)

Section 9: 300 USD——Product Type Detail

Section 10: 700 USD——Downstream Consumer

Section 11: 200 USD——Cost Structure

Section 12: 500 USD——Conclusion

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2468330-global-red-wine-market-report-2017

Table of Contents:

Section 1 Red Wine Product Definition

Section 2 Global Red Wine Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Red Wine Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Red Wine Business Revenue

2.3 Global Red Wine Market Overview

2.4 Global Red Wine Associations and Organizations Introduction

2.4.1 The International Organisation of Vine and Wine

2.4.2 WineAmerica

2.4.3 Assembly of European Wine Regions (AREV)

Section 3 Manufacturer Red Wine Business Introduction

3.1 E&J Gallo Red Wine Business Introduction

3.1.1 E&J Gallo Red Wine Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016

3.1.2 E&J Gallo Red Wine Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 E&J Gallo Interview Record

3.1.4 E&J Gallo Red Wine Business Profile

3.1.5 E&J Gallo Red Wine Product Specification

3.2 The Wine Group Red Wine Business Introduction

3.2.1 The Wine Group Red Wine Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016

3.2.2 The Wine Group Red Wine Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 The Wine Group Red Wine Business Overview

3.2.5 The Wine Group Red Wine Product Specification

3.3 Constellation Brands Red Wine Business Introduction

3.3.1 Constellation Brands Red Wine Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016

3.3.2 Constellation Brands Red Wine Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 Constellation Brands Red Wine Business Overview

3.3.5 Constellation Brands Red Wine Product Specification

3.4 Castel Red Wine Business Introduction

3.5 Accolade Wines Red Wine Business Introduction

3.6 Cantine Riunite & CIV Red Wine Business Introduction

…

Section 4 Global Red Wine Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Continued…….

Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2468330-global-red-wine-market-report-2017

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)