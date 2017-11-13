Sexual Lubricant Market - Drivers, Market Size, and Forecast by Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

Sexual Lubricant Market Size and Forecast by Arizton Advisory & Intelligence Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Sexual Wellness Market Research Report

The global sexual lubricant market is expected to cross $1.4 billion, growing impressively at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2016−2022.

The demand for sexual lubricant from online channels has been growing worldwide, especially in developing economies such as China and India” — Jim - Consultant at Arizton

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sexual lubricant market is expected to cross $1.4 billion, growing impressively at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2016−2022. Factors such as increased demand from developing markets, introduction of warming jelly and organic oil-based lubricants, and increased marketing and visibility of these products online have contributed to the growth of the market worldwide. Although the water-based lubricant sexual lubricant segment will be the dominant segment, the hybrid and silicone-based segment will be the fastest growing segments during the forecast period.

Report Timeline

Historic Year: 2014−2015

Base Year: 2016

Forecast Year: 2017−2022



Major vendors profiled in the report are as following:

Ansell

BioFilm

Church & Dwight

Karex Berhad

Reckitt Benckiser

Other prominent vendors include Bodywise, B. Cumming, Cupid Limited, Empowered Products, Good Clean Love, Guy & O’Neill, Hathor Professional, HLL Lifecare, ID Lubricants, Innovus Pharma, Live Well Brands, Lovehoney, Mayor Laboratories, MD Science Lab, pjur, Sensuous Beauty, Sliquid, The Yes Yes Company, Topco Sales, Trigg Laboratories, XR.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Scope of the Report

The report considers includes the in-depth analysis of the market including the trends, drivers, restraints. It profiles the leading vendors of he market. The sales of major sexual lubricant vendors were aggregated to arrive at an estimate of the market size in terms of volume. The same approach is used to calculate the market size in terms of revenue. An estimated 85­–90% of vendors’ capacities are mapped and considered in the calculations.

The report provides the analysis of key segments of the market by product type, distribution channels, geography, and vendors. It provides a detailed analysis of revenue from various segments:

Product Type

Water-based

Silicone-based

Oil-based

Hybrid

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Major Geographies

APAC

Europe

Latin America

MEA

North America

Sexual lubricant is also known as personal lubes, help to reduce friction between the penis and the vagina or the rectum, and other body parts during sexual intercourses and masturbation. These lubricants are also applied on sex toys to ease their penetration. Based on the raw materials used, personal lubricants can be divided into four categories: Water-based, silicone-based, oil-based, and hybrid ones.

The global sexual lubricant market is expected to cross $1.4 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2016−22. One of the major reasons for growing demand can be associated with the increased demand for sex toys worldwide. The demand for sexual lubricant from online channels has been growing worldwide, especially in developing economies such as China and India.

The report provides a holistic view of the global sexual lubricant market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. The report also provides information about the latest trends that are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

To read more about the latest market research report, please visit : https://arizton.com/reports/market-analysis/sexual-lubricant-market

Sexual Lubricant Market: Key Vendor Analysis

Although the market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors, as international players would increase their footprint in the market, regional vendors would be finding it increasingly difficult to compete with them.

Ansell

BioFilm

Church & Dwight

Karex Berhad

Reckitt Benckiser

Other prominent vendors include Bodywise, B. Cumming, Cupid Limited, Empowered Products, Good Clean Love, Guy & O’Neill, Hathor Professional, HLL Lifecare, ID Lubricants, Innovus Pharma, Live Well Brands, Lovehoney, Mayor Laboratories, MD Science Lab, pjur, Sensuous Beauty, Sliquid, The Yes Yes Company, Topco Sales, Trigg Laboratories, XR.

Sexual Lubricant Market Dynamics

High availability of pleasure-enhancing products and increased acceptance among women to drive the market growth

Increased impact of digital media on consumers’ purchasing behavior, introduction of private brands, and increased promotional and marketing activities are the emerging trends that are likely to boost the market during the forecast period. The market report also analysis the factors that are responsible for the market growth during the forecast period. Increased acceptance of sexual lubricant among women, high demand from baby boomers, and high availability of the products are major factors that are going to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Sexual Lubricant Market: Segmental Overview

Silicone-based and hybrid personal lubricant are the fast-growing segments

The water-based sexual lubricant segment held the leading position in 2016. Water-based lubricants are highly popular among end-users and have a wide customer base. However, this segment is expected to lose market share to the fast-growing silicone-based and hybrid personal lubricant segments. Despite being losing share, this segment is expected to continue its dominance in terms of usage and acceptance among end-users during the forecast period and is expected to account for 66.84% market share in 2022. The water-based segment is followed by the silicone-based segment.

Sexual Lubricant Market: Geographical Analysis

North America to remain the largest market followed by APAC

The penetration of sexual lubricant in North America is high, and the market revenue has been increasing steadily. For instance, the US witnessed a moderate boost of about 5% in sales of these lubricants in 2016. However, North America is likely to lose some of its market share in the global market to APAC during the forecast period. The market in Europe, which is third largest in the world, is characterized by high demand for water-based and silicone-based personal lubricants. Though, there is a low penetration of sexual lubricant in many Middle Eastern, Latin American, and African countries. With many vendors expanding their operations in these countries for market share, the demand for these devices will grow during the forecast period.

Browse Related Report

Condom Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023 - https://arizton.com/reports/market-analysis/condom-market

Sexual Wellness Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2017 - 2022 - https://arizton.com/reports/healthcare-lifesciences/sexual-wellness-market