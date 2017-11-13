Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Legal Practice Management Software Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

This report studies the global Legal Practice Management Software market, analyzes and researches the Legal Practice Management Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Eclipse Legal Systems 
Matrix Pointe Software 
MITRATECH 
Orion Law Management Systems 
Rippe & Kingston 
Select Legal Systems 
Solicitors Own Software 
TimeSolv 
The Legal Assistant 
WinYou-Law 
Wise Owl Legal 
AppleSource Software 
BHL Software 
CosmoLex 
DPS Software

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
On-Premise 
Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, Legal Practice Management Software can be split into 
Law Offices 
Law Schools 
Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Legal Practice Management Software 
1.1 Legal Practice Management Software Market Overview 
1.1.1 Legal Practice Management Software Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Legal Practice Management Software Market by Type 
1.3.1 On-Premise 
1.3.2 Cloud-Based 
1.4 Legal Practice Management Software Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Law Offices 
1.4.2 Law Schools 
1.4.3 Others

2 Global Legal Practice Management Software Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Legal Practice Management Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Eclipse Legal Systems 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Legal Practice Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Matrix Pointe Software 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Legal Practice Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 MITRATECH 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Legal Practice Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Orion Law Management Systems 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Legal Practice Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Rippe & Kingston 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Legal Practice Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Select Legal Systems 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Legal Practice Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Solicitors Own Software 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Legal Practice Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 TimeSolv 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Legal Practice Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 The Legal Assistant 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Legal Practice Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 WinYou-Law 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Legal Practice Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 Wise Owl Legal 
3.12 AppleSource Software 
3.13 BHL Software 
3.14 CosmoLex 
3.15 DPS Software

Continued……….

