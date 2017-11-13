Chin implants a surpising cosmetic procedure

Most people think of breast and buttock implants when talking about implant procedures. Mention chin implants and a lot of people are surprised.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It is a lot more common than most people think,” said Dr. Ryan Staton, a Hollywood plastic surgeon. “People who typically have this procedure have a “weak” chin, an underbite or need reconstructive surgery.”

A weak chin is one where the chin area of the lower jaw does not reach forward enough. Dr. Stanton said this is not a health concern, unless it is part of an underbite (see below).

“Your chin many not necessarily be ‘weak.’ It could be you just want it shaped differently. It’s your chin and you can change it,” he said. “It can level the profile of your face, round or square your chin. Your choice.”

Implant surgery to correct a defect or reconstructive surgery happens after accidents or surgery that affect’s a person’s jaw. In some of these cases, insurance will cover the cost of the procedure.

“The most common problem here is an accident, usually industrial or vehicle. In the case of chin implants to repair the damage, it’s best to wait until all the other health concerns are addressed,” he said.

Of the three reasons for an implant, Dr. Stanton said an underbite requires the most attention. The problem, he said, is that lower jaw does not come forward far enough to make the chin as defined as it should be. That can lead to other problems which an implant cannot correct.

“If you have an underbite and you are concerned about, check with your dentist first. He may be able to do something to correct both your underbite and your chin at the same time,” Dr. Stanton said. “Certainly when your underbite issue is addressed you can get a chin implant.

