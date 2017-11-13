The Global Condom Market is Expected to Cross $11 Billion by 2023: Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Market Size of Global Condom Market Condom Market Research Segmentation Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

Growing awareness and demand for contraceptives is driving the market growth. In terms of revenue, the global market is expected to reach $11.10 billion in 2023

Many international players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America to gain more market share” — Sharon - Consultant at Arizton

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Church & Dwight and Ansell & Reckitt Benckiser are the leading players in the global condom market. The market is expected to cross $11 billion during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in per capita discretionary income of people globally and a rapid growing number of dual-income households in developing as well as developed markets are major growth factors for the global condom market. Male contraceptives will remain the dominant segment despite growing popularity of female condom. APAC will remain the largest market both in revenue and shipment.

Report Timeline

Historic Year: 2015–2016

Base Year: 2017

Forecast Year: 2018–2023



Major vendors profiled in the report are as following:

Church & Dwight

Ansell (Lifestyle Holdco)

Reckitt Benckiser

Other prominent vendors in the market include Billy Boy, Convex latex, Cupid Limited, Fuji Latex, HBM Group, HLL Lifecare, Innova Quality, IXu, Karex Berhad, Lelo, MTLC Latex, Sagami Rubber Industries, Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co, Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co, Silk Parasol, StaySafe Condoms, STRATA Various Product Design, Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR), Tianjin Condombao, The Female Health Company.

Scope of the Report

The study considers the present scenario of the global condom market and its market dynamics for the period 2017−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.

Sales of major condom companies were aggregated to arrive at an estimate of the market size in terms of volume. The same approach is used to calculate the market size in terms of revenue.

The report provides the analysis of the key segments of the market by product type, material type, end-user, distribution channel, geography, country, and vendors. It also provides a detailed analysis of the market size and revenue forecast. It provides the detailed market revenue of each segment such as:

Product Type

Male

Female

Distribution Channels

Retail

Specialty Stores

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Drug Stores

Grocery stores

Online

Material Type

Latex

Non-latex

Polyurethane

Polyisoprene

Nitrile

Lambskin

End-User

Consumer

Institutional



Major Geography

APAC

Europe

MEA

Latin America

North America

Key Countries

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

India

Japan

US

UK

Germany

Condoms are barrier method of contraception. They are two types: Male and female condom. While the usage of contraceptives was to control birth traditionally, they became a necessity over the past two centuries with the rise in sexually transmitted infections and diseases.

Growing awareness and demand for contraceptives is driving the market growth worldwide. In terms of revenue, the global market is expected to reach $11.10 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.62% during 2017−2023. The usage of sexual protection measures or contraceptives gains prominence with the emergence of STDs and STIs, which not only prevent the spread of diseases but also potentially limited birth rates is a major factor that is driving the market growth. Along with the urbanization, innovative packaging style, increased marketing and promotional activities and introduction of innovative condom designs are also going to boost the market growth.

The report provides a holistic view of the global market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. The report also provides information on some of the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. It also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

Condom Market Dynamics

Growing awareness and prevalence of STIs to boost the market growth

The awareness generated through comprehensive sex education programs, government initiatives to reduce the prevalence of STIs and increased efforts toward family planning and birth control measures are the key factors that are going to drive the global market during the period 2017-2023. Similarly, introduction to innovative designs, increased impact of internet on consumers’ purchasing behavior, and popularity of female condom are the latest trends that are going to shape the market positively. The report further outlines the constraints that are going to hinder the market growth.

Condom Market: Segmental Overview

The female condom segment is growing

In 2017, the male contraceptive segment dominated the market both in terms of revenue and unit shipment and is expected to continue its dominance over the global market. However, the female condom segment is also getting popularity and is expected to contribute a significant share of revenue in 2023. Likewise, the latex type contraceptives are the dominating segment in the market. Non-latex types are also gaining popularity and are expected to post a double digit CAGR both in terms of revenue and shipment. Although the online sales channel is set to increase during the forecast period, the retail channel will still have the highest market share.

Condom Market: Geographical Analysis

APAC to remain the dominant market both in terms of revenue and shipment

APAC will remain the largest market both in terms of revenue and shipment followed by North America. APAC was led by China where contraceptives are witnessing a surge in their demand. The market is witnessing a high growth in regional markets such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, and these devices are also gaining popularity among end-users. The penetration of sexual wellness products in North America remains high, and the market revenue has been increasing steadily. Although the growth of sales of branded condoms remains moderate in the region, growing institutional sales is likely to uplift the market revenue in the future.

