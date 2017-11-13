Slip & fall claims covered under premises liability in California

California law covers people who are injured in a slip & fall accident under the premises liability statutes.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simon Etehad of Etehad Law, a personal injury law firm in Los Angeles, outlined the key points of this type of law and how they are applied. He cautioned that every case is different and specifics may vary.

1) Suffered injury

“How you are injured does not matter. All that matters is that you got hurt. The next step is to get checked by a doctor to determine the extent of your injuries,” Mr. Etehad says. “Sometimes the full effect of an injury is not known for days or weeks, unless you get checked out by a medical professional.”

2) Demand letter

A personal injury attorney will send a demand letter to the business or insurance company that insures whoever is liable (responsible) for your injuries. The majority of the time, businesses are liable as these types of accidents often take place there. Mr. Etehad says the demand letter states the business is liable for the injuries sustained in the accident. Additionally, “The letter describes what happened and why the business should have been more responsible,” according to Mr. Etehad. “The letter should also include a list of injuries, initial medical expenses and any long-term medical needs associated with the injury.” If the person was out of work, lost wages should also be included.

3) Counter offer

The insurance company will respond with a counter offer. At this point, the attorney and insurance company begin negotiations until the two parties arrive at a reasonable settlement. Mr. Etehad says the attorney may also attempt to negotiate the cost of the medical expenses with the providers.

4) Settle

The attorney and the insurance company reach a settlement agreement. If no agreement is reached, the injured person can file a lawsuit to take the matter to court.

5) Limited time to file a claim

Generally, California has a 2-year statute of limitations on personal injury claims. If the other party is a government entity it may be substantially shorter. The clock starts ticking from the moment of the injury. “Once you file a claim, the clock stops. It’s important to file as soon as you can so we get to work on your case and your claim,” Mr. Etehad says.

For more information visit http://www.etehadlaw.com.

Voted "Best personal injury attorney in Los Angeles"