Striker Pierce Investigations: Expanding into the New York, North Carolina and Florida Areas

Striker Pierce Investigations continues its expansion and strategic growth strategies and is serving the states of New York, North Carolina and Florida.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Striker Pierce Investigations' CEO Brian O'Shea and his company are growing!

Mr. O'Shea and his Team of Intelligence and Investigative Specialists are excited to expand into these areas. He states:

"Our growth strategy allows greater access to our customers in the surrounding region as well as adjacent states," O'Shea discussed with media outlets. "We are working to provide greater customer service and better assist our clients to ensure that their needs are met with greater expediency and efficiency. This is the first step in many as we want to grow more in 2018 and expand into other states as well."

O'Shea went on to comment that Striker Pierce has served corporate, legal, and private Clients in the United States and throughout the world.

"We provide solutions that no one else can. For example, we recently solved a problem for a Client who was being unfairly attacked online through numerous sites. We simply took over the conversations, identified those involved in these libelous attacks, and leveled the 'playing field' for the Client. We have also solved executive level risk management and due diligence issues, countered competitive intelligence collection for targeted clients, and constantly provide human capital due diligence solutions for our Clients. We even have a domestic team for dealing with private and/or sensitive, personal cases in a discreet manner. These new locations can only enhance access to us by our Clients."

Striker Pierce is fast becoming the "go-to" solution for companies and individuals who need creative solutions to unique problems in a discreet and efficient manner.

"We feel good about this growth," stated Jon Dozier, Chief Operating Officer. "We are passionate about each of our clients and work diligently each day to provide great customer service and strive to ensure that we provide a good product. We understand that each case is unique and we invest a lot of time in making sure that we prescribe the appropriate course of action. At Striker-Pierce, we believe our greatest asset is the customer."

In addition to the new service areas, Striker-Pierce is also creating a New York Based Consulting firm in 2018, "Thane Andrus."

Brian and Jon are excited about this because they believe that this will be an additional enhancement to the Striker-Pierce portfolio. Brian states that "Thane Andrus" will be a "New York based consulting firm specializing in risk mitigation solutions and services to businesses, law firms, and organizations who are facing potential or realized threats from competitors, opposition counsel, and hostile actors. We will provide executive search services with enhanced Human Capital Due Diligence, Competitor Analysis and Counter Competitive Intelligence, and Corporate Investigations.

The new service areas have already taken notice and Dozier states that their calendar is already filling up. In addition to these new locations, Striker Pierce has plans to open additional service areas in Texas and California in the next few months. The Washington D.C. area will continue to serve as the flagship for the Striker Pierce organization.



About Striker Pierce:

Striker Pierce Investigations was formed in 2009 in order to provide a new and cutting edge model to the Investigations and Intelligence Industry. Since 2009, Striker Pierce has performed a total of over 3000 cases, has become the top rated firm on several nationally recognized service provider sites, was named “Best New Company” of 2013 for Arlington VA, and has been selected as the official investigative service provider for two hospital groups, several international law firms, a Service Provider site (an Angie’s List competitor), and numerous individuals and small to large business. Striker Pierce clocked over 300,000 miles in case related travel in 2017 alone and is the go-to firm for a multitude of private, corporate and legal Clients.

Striker Pierce LLC provides a full range of investigative services and executive solutions on both a domestic and international scale. Striker Pierce was formed in 2009 and has conducted hundreds of field investigations since that time in addition to hundreds of due diligence and intelligence collection operations within the same time frame. Our investigators include former journalists, military intelligence & competitive intelligence collectors, political consultants and cyber specialists.

Striker Pierce also leverages its network of over 230 industry and private individuals domestically and internationally to support operations as appropriate or when needed. In addition to the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, within the United States, this includes (but is not limited to) Austin, Baltimore, Boise, Boston, Denver, Jacksonville (Florida), Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Portland (Maine), Reno/Tahoe, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Seattle/Tacoma.

Internationally this network includes representatives in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dubai/Abu Dhabi (UAE), Frankfurt (Germany), Sao Paulo (Brazil), Perth (Australia), Seoul (S. Korea), Hereford and London (England), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Athens (Greece), and Beijing, (China).

Whether your case is personal or professional in nature, large or small in scale, Striker Pierce has the skills, experience, and past performance to continually deliver solutions to all of our customers problems.

Learn more at www.strikerpierce.com or call us to schedule a consultation at 1-571-451-4833.