INSPIRIO gears up for growth with High Calibre Client Service Director
INSPIRIO, the first-ever digital transformation agency in Asia, announced further expansion plans for the fast-growing Asia.BANGKOK, PATHUMWAN, THAILAND, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INSPIRIO, the first-ever digital transformation agency in Asia, announced further expansion plans for the fast-growing Asia. Currently serving and partnering Fortune 500s, including Thailand’s largest media broadcaster, in advisory, consulting and training roles, the agency’s work spans global tech, FMCG companies, and innovative start-ups. Their services range from offering social media and creative solutions, digital analytics and business intelligence to spearheading world-class campaigns and strategic projects.
Vorasiri Supanichvorapart has been appointed to the role of Client Service and Marketing Director, reporting directly to Charoen Singh, Founding Partner and Managing Director. “Vorasiri brings highly relevant experience of over 10 years in Digital Experience Design, Social Analytics and Intelligence, latest in leading the strategic direction for a major digital agency”.
Vorasiri’s appointment comes in response to the continued growth of INSPIRIO business, which has taken new businesses in early 2017. Vorasiri will be based in Bangkok, Thailand, managing and developing a number of the firm’s key client relationships. She also takes on overall responsibility to oversee marketing activities in Asia.
“INSPIRIO has a really strong reputation in the digital industry, combined with the firm’s successful growth in Europe and Asia, attracted me to the role” comments Vorasiri. “It is also an exciting time to expand in Asia as many businesses are facing the challenges to implement digital technologies to be ahead in their industries and I will continue to build the company reputation as a leading digital transformation agency.”
Vorasiri, who joins INSPIRIO from bigger agencies in digital communities for Market Intelligence, has more than ten years of services experience, with specific expertise in digital transformation.
Charoen Singh, Founding Partner and Managing Director for INSPIRIO, says “We are delighted to welcome someone of Vorasiri’s calibre to the business. Her backgrounds and experiences in Client Services will be of particular benefit as we are seeing increased demand from both new and existing clients in this area. INSPIRIO has secured several significant new mandates year to date, a trend we expect to continue throughout 2017.”
INSPIRIO’ growth mirrors that of digital industry, according to the latest statistics, the net revenue value reached a new record high, an increase of more than 50% YOY growth.
About INSPIRIO:
INSPIRIO, the first-ever digital transformation agency in Asia, is helping businesses define, develop, and achieve their digital goals through strategy, program design and execution. They are also driving into brave new waters of industry transforming applications.
