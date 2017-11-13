Sharon Kissane of Kissane Communications LTD to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SOUTH BARRINGTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all dream of owning our own lucrative business, but success is measured by how much we inspire others to greatness.

Sharon Kissane is the founder of Kissane Communications LTD, a highly-regarded boutique public relations firm. First established in 1979, Kissane Communications LTD encompasses a broad spectrum of work and Sharon is highly selective in her choice of clients.

“I have a spirit that hates to see injustice, so I choose to work with companies based on their causes and my ability to help them,” says Sharon. “I need to feel inspired about what they are advocating for and believe in it. That’s how I advance in my area of the world.

Sharon’s favorite causes are animal rights and environmental causes and she has been very active over the years in all aspects of animal welfare working with many not-for-profit groups.

“Although I love working with large firms overall, it’s more gratifying for me to steer small or mid-sized companies into making that momentous leap to success,” says Sharon.

Sharon strongly advises women who want to start their own public relations firms to take jobs with highly reputable companies for the purpose of gaining insight and experience before taking the plunge.

“One must be knowledgeable of basic ideas and principles of business,” explains Sharon. “A business person should exude confidence and wear many hats, show empathy towards others, listen to them carefully and care about their problems so you can ultimately formulate how they can carry out the image they wish to project.”

Over the years Sharon’s clients have introduced her to diverse, creative projects. She currently represents two new clients who are in the business of commuter transportation.

“I consider myself an ambitious, adventurous person,” says Sharon. “I am also someone who thoroughly enjoys challenges. As one of the founders of the National Association of Business Owners, my dedication to women is tireless. I’m proud to have been recognized for my contribution toward empowering women.”

