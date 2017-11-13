Army Veteran Targeted by Taliban, Survives PTSD with a Shot
Clint Byers, an Army Captain and high-level intelligence officer, suffered PTSD for four years.Two years after receiving stellate ganglion block, no symptoms.
“It’s been two years since I received the SGB treatment and my life has completely turned around,” said Byers, who was targeted for assassination by the Taliban. “You learn to accept the graphic nature of violence in war. But when I was told that the Taliban had a put a hit out on me because of my role in the Army, which was to identify and target high-risk Taliban military leaders, my brain and body began to react in unfamiliar and scary ways.”
Byers had six months left “in country” but began to experience anxiety, panic and a “hyper- awareness” of the violent attacks he had witnessed – and been victim to – during his deployment. Fearing for his own life, Byers returned home and began a four-year battle with paranoia, nightmares, alcoholism and both physical and mental anguish. Ultimately, Byers successfully traversed the Veteran’s Administration’s healthcare quagmire and, not surprisingly, was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress. Despite medication and therapy, he couldn’t seem to find a solution for his symptoms until he sought treatment from Dr. Lipov.
“I was despondent, acting irresponsibly and drinking heavily. I didn’t want to be around my family and had given up on suggested treatments for my PTS,” continued Byers, a Tampa area resident. “My parents saw Dr. Lipov’s show on “The Doctors” and asked me to go see him. I was skeptical, but I went to appease them. The SGB procedure has been completely life-changing. Today, I am back to the man I was before war.”
Byers is referring to the stellate ganglion block (SGB), a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure that takes approximately 15 minutes to administer and has a success rate of more than 80 percent. Dr. Lipov conducts the federally-approved procedure in the downtown Chicago office of Advanced Pain Centers, which he founded and where he serves as medical director. In addition, Dr. Lipov founded and serves as Chief Science Officer of the Global Post-Traumatic Stress Injury Foundation based outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.
“Twenty-two veterans commit suicide every day, most of whom suffer from some form of post-traumatic stress,” said Dr. Lipov. “The treatment I provide is safe, proven, painless and inexpensive. I have treated hundreds of veterans (and others) who have the same experience as Captain Byers – their symptoms go away, leading to dramatic improvements in their lives, experiences and relationships.”
Dr. Lipov’s Global PTSI Foundation has raised money and treated hundreds of veterans at no cost to the patients. Dr. Lipov hopes to continue raising awareness of how the SGB can successfully help those suffering from PTS as well as military sexual trauma (MST).
