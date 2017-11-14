Local Production Tours Norway Then Returns Home for Christmas

For show times and more information, visit www.HeartofChristmas.org.

This will be the third year that Charis has hosted this family Christmas musical. Theater goers can choose between two evening and two matinee showings.” — Charis Bible College

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heart of Christmas, a musical, produced by Northern Lights Media and Andrew Wommack Ministries, will be returning to Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado in time for the Christmas season after performing six shows in Norway on November 30 through December 3.

Originally from Norway, Elizabeth and Robert Muren, co-directors of Charis Bible College’s Creative Arts School, are playing major roles in the production. Elizabeth Muren and Adam Stone are co-directing, while Robert Muren is the executive producer. Jamie Wommack of Teller County, co-founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries, has a principle part in the approximately seventy-member cast. The production will run from December 8-10. This will be the third year that Charis has hosted this family Christmas musical. Theater goers can choose between two evening and two matinee showings.

New to the production this year is the storybook The Servant King, which plays a key role in the action of the musical. This heirloom storybook is handed down over four generations throughout the musical. As the family keeps their Christmas tradition of reading the ancient tale of the fourth wise man, the story comes to life as a grand musical production on stage. Framed by on-screen projections and backgrounds from The Servant King storybook, The Heart of Christmas combines a unique cinematic feel to the live musical experience.

For show times and more information, visit www.HeartofChristmas.org

For ticket information: http://www.heartofchristmas.org/tickets

If you need assistance with tickets, please call our customer support line at: 1 (719) 635-1111 or email: info@awmi.net

Heart of Christmas