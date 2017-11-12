Exposing Gov. Cuomo and His Medicaid Fraud-Sex Scandal

Follow the money: New York is defrauding the federal government and hiding rampant sexual abuse to avoid massive payouts, making Madoff and Sandusky choir boys

One pedophile and former New York State employed caregiver that was caught in a federal porn sting said of New York’s system controlled by Governor Andrew Cuomo - “it was a predators dream”” — Michael Carey

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The national news and spotlight is overwhelmingly on the sex scandals surrounding mostly movie stars and people in positions of power that abuse their power. People exposing themselves and people that have been harassing and sexually abusing women are coming to light, but also entities involved in the cover-ups. Now is the time for the people that allow these types of activities to continue and thrive to be exposed. A top story yesterday titled, “Penn State payouts on Sandusky abuse claims now top $100M” – is extremely powerful. https://www.apnews.com/7e32a1c47e9645ee8b7587c9d37cb38b Certain terms such as exposing and sex scandals, as well as the names, Bernie Madoff and Jerry Sandusky is no joke or play on words https://www.cnbc.com/2017/11/09/doj-announces-distribution-of-more-than-770-million-to-bernie-madoff-victims.html . The Jonathan Carey Foundation is using these examples and bringing them to light to inform everyone of the massive scope of the Medicaid fraud-sex scandal in New York State’s mental health care system run by Governor Andrew Cuomo . What is going on behind closed doors in New York State facilities and group homes more compares to the Catholic Church sex and cover-up scandal. The Spotlight investigative reporting team within the Boston Globe blew the lid of this horrific Pandora’s Box that can never be closed.According to this Huffington Post story titled, “Sex Abuse Cost The U.S. Catholic Church Nearly $3 Billion According To Report By Bishops Conference” and this story was written over three and a half years ago https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2014/04/04/sex-abuse-catholic-church_n_5085414.html . The questions now are; how much is the real damages today financially to the Catholic Church worldwide and how many priests, Bishops and Cardinals have lost their jobs as a result of this evil that has damaged countless lives?The Guardian in March of this year reported that the Catholic Church in New York State alone borrowed 100 million dollars to settle with sexual abuse victims, the title of this news story is, “New York's Catholic church seeks $100m loan to pay sexual abuse victims” https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/mar/01/catholic-church-sexual-abuse-victims-payout-loan-new-york . The story starts out with this first short paragraph;“The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York is seeking permission for a $100m mortgage on some of its valuable Manhattan property to fund its compensation program for people sexually abused by its priests, a spokesman said on Wednesday.”New York State is going to have to start selling off properties in Manhattan too, as well as properties all over the State to start reimbursing the federal government for the Medicaid fraud alone, and God only knows how many billions to go to the victims of sexual abuse in their facilities. This is not factoring in all the astronomical numbers of wrongful deaths that also have been covered up. Federal law US Code 42 Section 15009 is quite clear regarding where State and Federal Medicaid dollars are to go and where they are not to go. The money is only to go to programs that are free from abuse and neglect, freedom from financial exploitation, freedom from sexual exploitation and freedom from human rights violations. New York State is guilty of violating all four.New York State already got caught with their pants down in 2013 after the award winning “Abused and Used” investigative reporting series which was a runner up for a Pulitzer Prize http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/nyregion/abused-and-used-series-page.html . The Times exposé, coupled with Mary Beth Pfeiffer’s investigative reporting from the Poughkeepsie Journal exposed a portion of the Medicaid fraud. The Federal Oversight Committee investigation and report is titled, “Billions of Federal Tax Dollars Wasted Annually by New York’s Medicaid Program” http://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/Medicaid-Committee-Report-ANS-2.pdf . The investigative news stories ultimately led to over a billion in Medicaid savings https://oversight.house.gov/release/oversight-committee-prompts-1-2-billion-in-medicaid-savings/ Here are some of the federal governments findings in March of 2013 from this extremely damning report and keep in mind that Andrew Cuomo was the New York State Attorney General from 2007-2010 and then the Governor of New York State from 2011 to present;“Examples of Problems in New York’s Medicaid Program”• Misspending in New York’s long-term care Medicaid program• Overpayments to New York Developmental Centers• Abuses of Medicaid Eligibility Rules in New York Excessive Salaries Paid to Executives of Medicaid-funded Organizations• New York’s Medicaid Program Harms Many Patients• New York Has a History of Enabling Medicaid Waste, Fraud, and Abuse• Corruption and Cronyism of New York State Officials• Problems with State Oversight of the Medicaid ProgramNone of this fraud or corruption has been stopped by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Jonathan Carey Foundation has released publicly an extensive timeline of what and when former Attorney General Cuomo and now Governor Cuomo has known and has been involved in regarding hiding and concealing most reported sexual assaults and rapes of people with disabilities, as well as many other crimes and deaths from local police and county elected prosecutors http://www.einpresswire.com/article/414428414/cuomo-has-been-protecting-sexual-predators-for-over-a-decade?n=2 . The sex crimes and cover-ups are astronomical in scope and the evidence is overwhelming. State records obtained through Freedom of Information (FOIL) requests dating back to 2005 reveal a pattern of rampant sexual abuse and massive cover-ups.The new Medicaid fraud part of this equation is the misappropriation of billions of State and federal tax dollars that are supposed to go to programs that provide safe care and services for the disabled, but instead going to enrich politically connected people and entities running bogus or fraudulent not for profits. There are simple fixes to end much of the fraud, sexual abuse and cover-ups, but the bad apples at the top running this criminal enterprise must be removed from power and held accountable first. Governor Andrew Cuomo is the kingpin of it all and there is no way he can spin himself out of this web of lies and fraud. Just like Bernie Madoff, Jerry Sandusky, Penn State and the Catholic Church got away with their dirty deeds for a while; thank God the truth finally came out to start dealing with these gross injustices.In August of 2013, the New York Times Editorial Board blasted Governor Cuomo for doing nothing to ensure proper police reporting or installation of surveillance cameras following the New York Times “Abused and Used” investigative reporting series http://www.nytimes.com/2013/08/10/opinion/protecting-the-most-vulnerable.html . There are distinct reasons why Governor Cuomo looked the other way and continues to cover-up most rapes within his system; they surround massive amounts of money, billions of dollars annually as well as power and control. When you do not have sufficient staffing levels and surveillance cameras, sexual predators can literally do anything they want.New York State is responsible and Governor Andrew Cuomo is personally responsible for the damages to countless innocent and extremely vulnerable children and adults with disabilities lives. No words can appropriately explain or how can anyone fully grasp the severity of harm and the numbers of lives destroyed. The question now is, how many have been severely damaged or lost due to this Medicaid Fraud Ponzi Scheme?One pedophile and former New York State employed caregiver that was caught in a federal porn sting said of New York’s system controlled by Governor Andrew Cuomo that “it was a predators dream” https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/20/predators-dream-ny-pays-3m-family-molested-boy/98154714/ . Here is the direct quote from this AP News story written by David Klepper;“New York State is paying $3 million to the family of developmentally disabled boy repeatedly molested by a staffer at a state-run group home who later wrote that lax supervision at the facility made it "a predator's dream."This horrific story speaks volumes revealing the scope of evil, as well as the financial damages the State of New York can incur for these crimes and cover-ups. Thousands of reported sexual abuse and rapes happen every year and the vast majority of sex crimes are never witnessed or reported meaning this is only a drop in the bucket or a needle in a haystack to the sexual abuse occurring within New York State’s mental health care system.No longer can 911 and local police be bypassed. 911 call systems must be immediately called by all mandated reporters regarding all sexual abuse and obviously all other crimes and medical emergencies. Please help in any way possible and please donate to support this vital Civil Rights Movement for the disabled and their families, but also for our country and the world. The maltreatment and unequal treatment of the disabled is an international societal problem that must be addressed now. People with disabilities are equal and just as valuable and precious as anyone else- period. http://jonathancareyfoundation.org/donate/

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers