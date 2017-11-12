Middle East IPG of Japan signs MoU with EIPA

Major General Dr.Abdul Quddus Al Obaidly – Chairman of EIPA with Mr. Akinobu Fujino – Vice Chairman of ME-IPG

ME-IPG of Japan and the EIPA sign a Memorandum of Understanding during the 7th Regional Intellectual Property Crime Conference in MENA

DUBAI, UAE, November 12, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heralding their shared commitment to the training, enforcement and prosecution of Intellectual Property infringement crimes, the ME-IPG recently signed an MoU with the EIPA establishing a strategic alliance between the two institutions and pledging their cooperation regarding IPR protection endeavors throughout the UAE. The MoU was signed on November 07, 2017 at the 7th Regional Intellectual Property Crime Conference in Middle East and North Africa. The event was held at the Armani Hotel and hosted by EIPA in association with INTERPOL.

Affirming a shared resolution to dealing with IPR infringement-related affairs, the MoU was signed by Major General Dr. Abdel Qudous Al Obaidli, Chairman of the EIPA, and Mr. Akinobu Fujino, Vice Chairman of ME-IPG- an IP group comprised of Japanese companies and organized by JETRO Dubai - to end counterfeiting in the Middle East.

With a barrage of counterfeit products making their way to the Middle East every year, a range of related implications are being highlighted in the new partnership. Not only are economics affected by counterfeits, there is also a great potential for health and security to be significantly impacted too. The MoU envisages a synergy between the EIPA and the ME-IPG, mutually advancing the development of IPR protection strategies and best-practices throughout the region.

Mr. Masao Goto, Director of Intellectual Property Rights, JETRO Dubai, said: "We are very grateful that the first MoU of Middle East IPG has been signed with EIPA. ME-IPG, having 26 Dubai-based Japanese company members, was established on 24th February 2016 with Dr. Almuaini, EIPA’s Secretary General, as the Keynote Speaker. Since then, we have enjoyed a strong relationship between EIPA and ME-IPG. With this newly signed MoU, we look forward to a deeper collaboration with the EIPA in combating IP crimes through raising public consumers’ awareness in this region. This will also definitely build a bridge of better communication in terms of IP protection between the related government authorities in the UAE and Japanese stakeholders represented by ME-IPG."

Through their joint efforts, the EIPA and the ME-IPG aim to uphold IPR and to suppress illicit trade and the circulation of counterfeit Japanese products in the UAE and the wider Middle East.