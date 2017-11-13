Meet the New and Affordable High Resolution Color Label Printer: Afinia L301
Afinia Label’s new L301 label printer produces professional quality labels at an entry level priceTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DuraFast Label Company is now selling the new Afinia L301 color label printer, an excellent solution for small and home-based business owners. The Afinia L301 is a small desktop label printer that uses two ink cartridges, a tricolor and a black, and HP thermal inkjet technology to produce beautiful full color labels with a print resolution of up to 4800 dots per inch.
According to Basat Khalifa from DuraFast Label Company, the L301 is a versatile label printer commonly used to print product labels. “The L301 produces gorgeous ‘prime’ labels,” he explained. “Small business customers can use the Afinia L301 to print their own candy labels, coffee and tea labels, vape labels, handmade candles and soap labels, wine labels, and more.”
He also noted that the L301 prints labels up to 6 inches wide. “The L301’s main competitor in this low-price entry-level market is the Primera LX500,” he said. “It’s also an excellent color label printer for the small home-based business market. However, the LX500 prints smaller labels, up to 4 inches wide. Unlike the Primera LX500, the Afinia L301 has two separate ink cartridges. One for color and a dedicated black. Since black is the most commonly printed color in all labels with text, barcodes and graphics combined, having a dedicated black ink cartridge results in ink cost savings on a monthly basis.”
In contrast, he explained that the Primera LX500 makes black by mixing cyan, magenta, and yellow ink which increases cost per label.
“The Afinia L301 will provide ink cost savings to customers in this market with its two-cartridge system since this market is currently dominated by Primera Technology’s LX500 and LX400 color label printers before that,” Khalifa said.
In Canada, the Afinia L301 is available at an entry level price of just $2150 Canadian dollars, yet its print quality is suitable for labeling high end and specialty products. Included in the $2150 Canadian purchase price, DuraFast Label Company’s Canadian customers will also get $100 in free label media.
About DuraFast Label Company Serving businesses across Canada and the United States, DuraFast Label Company, based in Toronto, Ontario, carries everything needed to produce product and industrial color labels on your own. This includes color label printers from manufacturers like Afinia Label, Primera Technology, Epson, iSys Label VIPColor, SwiftColor and UniNet, label printing supplies, accessories, and blank labels.
About Afinia Label
Afinia Label based in Chanhassen, Minnesota, USA is well known in the label printing market for its high speed, high resolution Afinia L801 color label printer featuring Memjet technology for industrial customers. This is one of the fastest dye-inkjet label printers on the market, and with the 1600 DPI print resolution.
Media Relations
DuraFast Label Company
416-749-3681
email us here
Afinia L301 color label printer for small business