Dallas Celebrates Corporate Wellness at 2017 Fall Fit Company Challenge
Teams from companies in Dallas show the impact of their wellness programs by training for and conquering a 3-course fitness challenge hosted by Fit Company.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 12, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 21, 2017 participants from companies located in the Dallas area took part in the Fit Company Challenge, a corporate wellness event hosted by the Fit Company Institute. The challenge provided area companies an opportunity to come together as a team and spend an evening exercising, pushing their physical and mental limits and showing the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Companies split their team into squads of 3 to 4 people who worked together to complete a variety of fitness stations to challenge their fitness level and earn points for their company. Teams chose what level to go through each course which allowed participants of all fitness levels to push their physical fitness without going too far out of their comfort zone.
On event date, volunteers assisted the contenders through the courses from FITNZ 360 (www.FITNZ360.com). Participants challenged their strength, conditioning, power, agility, and ended with a test of endurance to show their companies and colleagues that they practice what they preach.
The challenge was held at Flag Pole Hill Park, located a short drive from downtown Dallas.
The following is a list of the top finishers in Dallas that participated in the 2017 Fit Company Challenge:
Top Companies by Division
Medium Division
1) General Datatech LP
2) Niagara Conservation
3) Amino Transport
Small Division
1) Kapstone Paper
2) Chapman, Hext & Co., P.C.
Top Teams Overall (Based on Total Points)
1) #1743 - General Datatech LP
2) #1742 - General Datatech LP
3) #1728 - Niagara Conservation
4) #1729 - Niagara Conservation
5) #1745 - General Datatech LP
6) #1727 - Niagara Conservation
7) #1731 - Kapstone Paper
8) #1732 - Kapstone Paper
9) #1747 - General Datatech LP
10)#1733 - Kapstone Paper
Top Teams By Course
Course 1 – Level 2
1) #1743 - General Datatech LP
2) #1742 - General Datatech LP
3) #1728 - Niagara Conservation
4) #1729 - Niagara Conservation
Course 1 – Level 1
1) #1732 -Kapstone Paper
2) #1747 - General Datatech LP
3) #1731 - Kapstone Paper
4) #1739 - Amino Transport
Course 2 – Level 2
1) #1743 - General Datatech LP
2) #1742 - General Datatech LP
3) #1728 - Niagara Conservation
4) #1745 - General Datatech LP
Course 2 – Level 1
1) #1731 - Kapstone Paper
2) #1747 - General Datatech LP
3) #1733 - Kapstone Paper (Tie)
3) #1751 - Chapman, Hext & Co., P.C. (Tie)
Course 3 – Level 2
1) #1743 - General Datatech LP
2) #1742 - General Datatech LP
3) #1728 - Niagara Conservation
4) #1727 -Niagara Conservation (Tie)
4) #1729 -Niagara Conservation (Tie)
Course 3 – Level 1
1) #1732 - Kapstone Paper
2) #1731 - Kapstone Paper (Tie)
2) #1733 - Kapstone Paper (Tie)
2) #1749 - Chapman, Hext & Co., P.C. (Tie)
