United States Identity Fraud Expert Issues Specific Warning and Advice to Visitors to the Sunshine State

America's child protector and SubscriberWise CEO David E. Howe at the Office of United States Senator Marco Rubio, Washington, D.C.

Enterprise Holdings fraud victim reminds all citizens to exercise diligence before driving away in a rented vehicle as ‘season’ ramps up in the state of Florida

Know that the legislative goals that I shared with Senator Marco Rubio’s office remain a priority for me” — Credit Czar and child identity guardian David Howe

MIAMI, FL, USA, November 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SubscriberWise (www.subscriberwise.com), the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today a plea from company founder and USA Credit Czar David Howe to all humanity traveling to the state of Florida. The plea involves a warning to thoroughly inspect and document every instance – no matter how minor or insignificant – of pre-existing damage to an automobile rental before operating the vehicle and leaving the rental property.

The plea is also indicated for our sisters and brothers from around the world who may be especially vulnerable to the ‘ding and dent’ scam that is perpetrated with ease and frequency in the United States of America because of the lack of predictable and uniform industry standards.

The credit magnate and national child guardian is making this plea one year after suffering his own criminal victimization at the Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida. The advice and warning is issued at the same time many seasonal residents and visitors travel to the subtropical paradise. The information, however, is not intended or indicated only for residents and visitors to the Sunshine State; this advice should be a standard protocol for every individual everywhere who rents a vehicle.

Read the full article on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/united-states-identity-fraud-expert-issues-specific-warning-howe/

