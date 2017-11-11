SAGICO Announces North American Launch of Expandable Spinal Implants
Spinal Analytics & Geometrical Implant Co
The North American Spine Society (NASS) is recognized as a global multidisciplinary medical association that utilizes education, research and advocacy to foster the highest quality, evidenced-based, value-based and ethical spine care for patients. NASS is recognized as the largest spine meeting in the world with nearly 350 exhibiting companies. Visitors to NASS will see and learn about SAGICO’s Arion and Aria products. The Aria Lumbar and Arion Cervical, with several thousand implants successfully performed globally, are now available to surgeons in the US as SAGICO has recently received 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
The proven unique technology in the Aria Lumbar and Arion Cervical, with unique first-to-market features, are expandable interbody systems comprised of PEEK and titanium biomaterials. The Arion Cervical design incorporates SAGICO’s proprietary TriFix™ technology. The TriFix™ technology in the Arion Cervical is a novel engineering design that features internal fixation with three distinct points of attached stabilization and offers increased options for cervical spinal fusion. The unique construction of Aria Lumbar offers surgeons a superior option for spinal fusion surgery without the challenges typically associated with the surgical procedure. Aria Lumbar offers surgeons a unique cutting edge implant design with multiple height and lordotic options, that will offer surgeons surgical solutions to help achieve spinal balance in patients. The controlled incremental expansion is designed to allow surgeons the ability to restore disc height and optimize the implant specifically for each patient.
MORE ABOUT SAGICO: Spinal Analytics & Geometrical Implant Co, (SAGICO) and its principals have many years of spinal industry success spanning multiple continents and countries. SAGICO and its affiliates are privately held companies with global partners and shareholders and an aggressive pipeline. This includes novel artificial disk implants (TDR), Porous Titanium interbody technology, Expandable VBR options and unique Pedicle Screw Systems optimized for Complex & Pediatric surgery. SAGICO’s USA corporate based operations, are located in Tampa, Florida.
DISCLOSURE: We at SAGICO are confident in our products and so should our professional surgeon partners. A surgeon must always rely on his or her own clinical judgment when deciding whether to use a particular medical appliance. Surgeons are directed to adhere to the package insert, product label and/or instructions for use before using any SAGICO product. SAGICO does not diagnose nor does SAGICO offer medical advice on medical conditions and SAGICO requires that all surgeons be trained in the use of any particular product before using it in surgery. The information presented is intended to demonstrate the depth and future of all of SAGICO’s product lines. Some products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets. Please contact SAGICO prior to any medical procedures to learn more.
Learn more @: www.SAGICO.co
To schedule an interview please contact SAGICO in the USA:
Telephone: 813-830-3636
Email: Info@Sagico.com
Limited USA and international distributor opportunities are available.
James Gibson
Spinal Analytics & Geometrical Implant Co.
813-830-3636
email us here