NY Governor Must be Held Accountable for Cover-Ups of Sex Crimes
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is responsible for the cover-ups of massive numbers of sexual abuse and rapes of women, men and children within his mental health care system
As the national spotlight is on sexual predators, more well known people are being publicly shamed and exposed daily; it is time to deal with big boys that have allowed this type of culture to be sustained. Governor Cuomo certainly is not the only one that is protecting and shielding sexual predators from being fired and prosecuted, there are many others. Women, men, boys, and all whistleblowers, it is time to come forth and name the offenders and the enablers protecting the offenders. It is time for what is being done in the dark to come into the light, so major reforms can actually happen.
As the news seems to focus on primarily sexual harassment and abuse of women, the spotlight needs to also shine on the fact that sick people are taking advantage of people that cannot defend themselves and in many cases cannot speak. We have sexual predators in our midst that seek out and prey on those that are vulnerable. A caregiver and pedophile employed by New York State that was finally caught called Cuomo’s system “a predators dream.” https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/20/predators-dream-ny-pays-3m-family-molested-boy/98154714/ . Here is the direct quote from this AP News story written by David Klepper.
“New York State is paying $3 million to the family of developmentally disabled boy repeatedly molested by a staffer at a state-run group home who later wrote that lax supervision at the facility made it "a predator's dream."
Now you would think many actions would be taken to better protect the disabled in New York State, but instead numerous decisive actions were taken by Governor Andrew Cuomo to protect people committing these heinous crimes. The New York Times Editorial Board slammed Governor Cuomo over four years ago for looking the other way http://www.nytimes.com/2013/08/10/opinion/protecting-the-most-vulnerable.html .
Governor Cuomo has done nothing to ensure proper police reporting or installation of surveillance cameras following the New York Times “Abused and Used” investigative reporting series which was a runner up for a Pulitzer Prize http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/nyregion/abused-and-used-series-page.html . This extremely powerful investigative piece from this series will appall you http://www.nytimes.com/2011/03/13/nyregion/13homes.html . It is directly quoted,
“The case involving Mr. Sousie is especially illustrative.
Five years ago, Mr. Sousie, then 47, was working at the home in Hudson Falls, about 50 miles north of Albany. After a co-worker saw him alone and standing between the legs of the severely disabled woman, who was lying on her back, the police were alerted. The victim was taken to the hospital, where a rape kit was administered, and Mr. Sousie was placed on administrative leave.”
Just a little further in this same news piece the perpetrator is quoted, “Mr. Sousie, in an interview, denied that he had been involved in a sexual assault.”
“I was tucking in my shirt, and I got accused of raping a client, that’s what happened,“ he said. When it was pointed out that his lawyer had, as a defense, argued that Mr. Sousie had been masturbating — hence the presence of physical evidence — he conceded, “That’s the defense that we used, yes,” but declined to elaborate.
Sexual abuse and rape is rampant within New York State’s extremely dangerous mental health care system and the victims continue to be violated by sexual predators left within the system. This is happening all of the time in New York State and the sexual predators could prey on any vulnerable person until they are caught. It is time for reporters and federal investigators to zero in on Governor. Cuomo and other top State officials involved in covering-up crimes and protecting pedophiles, sexual predators and rapists. Governor Cuomo must be held accountable.
Thankfully, many women are overcoming their fears and speaking out against the injustices committed against them. It is critically important to interject this truth now; sexual assault of women with a disability is no different than if it happens to a movie star. Let’s put all women, no matter what color their skin or position into the same spotlight, every single woman is valuable and equally important. Let’s say the same for men and children that also fall prey to sick and deranged individuals that sexually abuse them. Let’s hold not only the perpetrators accountable, but also everyone that protects and shields them and enables them to harm the same or many other victims until they are finally stopped and jailed.
Governor Cuomo knows about these atrocities, he has protected most of the criminals involved and he has taken no significant actions to stop or prevent any of these sex crimes or criminal cover-ups. Governor Cuomo must be investigated and criminally charged as soon as possible. Here is an extensive timeline of what Governor Andrew Cuomo has known about and has protected for over ten years http://www.einpresswire.com/article/414428414/cuomo-has-been-protecting-sexual-predators-for-over-a-decade?n=2
No longer can 911 and local police be bypassed. 911 call systems must be immediately called by all mandated reporters regarding all sexual abuse and obviously all other crimes and medical emergencies. Donate to support this vital Civil Rights Movement for the disabled and their families, but also for our country and the world, the maltreatment and unequal treatment of the disabled is an international societal problem that must be addressed now. People with disabilities are equal and just as valuable and precious as anyone else- period. http://jonathancareyfoundation.org/donate/
