Sky’s the Limit Entertainment Releases “Hearts of Heroes” Song about Military Kids on Veterans Day

Eddie Jones (Photo by VeeA) "Hearts of Heroes" single cover A military parent and child supported by Our Military Kids

Pop artist and former military kid Eddie Jones writes the song to support Our Military Kids

'When you miss a dinner or a game, I won’t take it personally.’ These lyrics from “Hearts of Heroes” bring to life some of what our nation’s smallest warriors face when a parent deploys.” — Linda Davidson, president and cofounder, Our Military Kids

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sky’s the Limit Entertainment released “Hearts of Heroes,” a Pop ballad written and performed by Billboard charting singer/songwriter Eddie Jones. The song, which pays homage to children of U.S. military men and women, is Sky’s the Limit’s first single distributed under its new distribution agreement with Tuff Gong International (through Blachawk Records). The song, produced by Art Powell, aka Art The Great, is now available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, and other major digital music platforms.

For Eddie, this latest single is a personal song with heart, in that it serves as the focal point of his label’s (Sky’s the Limit Entertainment’s) campaign to broaden awareness of the mission of Our Military Kids, a nonprofit organization that provides grants to children of deployed U.S. military personnel.

As a self-described military brat, Eddie strongly connects with the Our Military Kids mission. He is the son of a retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 who served in the United States Army for more than 20 years and in seven wars during that time. “I’ve always been so proud of my Dad’s military service and the sacrifices he’s made for our country. Even when he was deployed in Iraq, I knew his heart was with me as my heart was with him,” recalls Eddie.

According to Our Military Kids president and cofounder Linda Davidson, Eddie’s experience as a military kid is common among U.S. military children whose parents are serving abroad. Linda and Eddie met earlier in 2017 and discussed the idea of writing a song that celebrates the strength, creativity, and patriotism of military children. With "Hearts of Heroes" now a reality, they intend for the song to highlight that population of children and broaden awareness of the Our Military Kids mission.

“I appreciate Eddie Jones’s helping to put a spotlight on how military families serve as much as the soldier. My hope is those hearing Eddie’s song, especially those in the civilian population, will better appreciate the role of the military child. These children remain strong and resilient despite the many challenges they face while serving alongside their military parents.

“Growing up as a military child, Eddie knows the difference it makes having a supportive environment that starts with parents and extends to the community. The community is where Our Military Kids and its donor partners fit in. We have a duty to help military children adjust to the challenges that come with being a part of a military family. Eddie is wonderful to want to share that message through his music.”

A portion of proceeds from sales of “Hearts of Heroes” will be donated to Our Military Kids.

Visit the Sky’s the Limit Entertainment website at https://www.skysthelimit-ent.com.

Listen to "Hearts of Heroes" on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/0A16ojSHEGuoF89Ie0xNcd

Purchase "Hearts of Heroes" on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/hearts-of-heroes-single/1306514000

Learn more about Eddie Jones and the "Hearts of Heroes" campaign at: https://www.skysthelimit-ent.com/copy-of-hearts-of-heroes-campaign