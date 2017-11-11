Combat Veteran Opens Up About His Traumatic Brain Injury And Post Traumatic Stress Disorder In His Book “BRAIN PAIN.”
Major Jones began this project as a cathartic journey and to share his lessons from years of fighting his "Brain Pain." That's how he’s described the headaches and anxiety to his doctors since first being hit. That pain was the seed that grew into "Chaos," overtaking and almost ending his life. This memoir isn’t a combat story; it’s a “back here” story.
He calls his nemesis “Chaos;” the sum of TBI and PTS, i.e. headaches, anxiety, lethargy, irritability, memory loss, depression, leading to bad choices, such as alcohol and drug abuse, to bad financial decisions, personal destitution, dissolution of family and friends, which can finally lead to the perceived last choice, suicide. “Chaos” weakens these links in our mental health “Chain,” or damaged brain. A healthy “Mental Health Chain” is the result of having proper morals, values and ethics, reinforced by well thought out choices. The author’s story relates how he “Does The Work” to strengthen the links in his “Chain.” Since being hit in 2007, Major Jones has navigated these challenges and shares insights and lessons of what has been called the signature “Invisible Wounds” of these wars.
“Brain Pain is an absolutely fantastic book and needs to be read by all, especially medical and mental health personnel.” Rear Admiral Joan M. Engel, 18th Director of the USN Nurse Corps
Major Jones; “My shrapnel wounds have long healed and to look at me, I look normal. I discovered it was impossible for my family, friends and advocates to understand. I wrote this for all to understand the damaged mind of combat concussed veterans.” There are over 300,000 combat veterans who have traumatic brain injuries, over 75,000 of those are blast induced, and even more with diagnosed post-traumatic stress. “The next Concussion Crisis” will be the result of the aging Vietnam veterans who were not diagnosed and forgotten, and the Iraq / Afghanistan combat blast-induced veterans. It’s already catching up with us. There are currently 5.3 million Americans living with TBI.
“Brain Pain” reviews dozens of proven therapies such as Equine Therapy, Service dogs, Music Therapy, Exercise and the Outdoors, Wounded Warrior Programs, Brain Games, Acupuncture, Medical Marijuana, Meditation, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Neurological Botox, Medication and Drug Abuse, Suicide, Faith and he shares his own personal Near Death Experience from beyond. It is available on Amazon Books and Kindle. Major Jones is the single author and is available for interviews and discussion. To find out more, visit http://majoranthonyjones.com/ - https://youtu.be/GrcNWsD3_BY
