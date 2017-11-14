CANCUN WHALE SHARK TOURS HAS AN EXCLUSIVE OFFER FOR 2018 WHALE SHARK ADVENTURE SEEKERS IN 2018
"SPECIAL OFFER" !!!!! CANCUN WHALE SHARK TOURS IS ACCEPTING ADVANCE RESERVATIONS FOR 2018 WHALE SHARK SEASON IN CANCUN AT 2017 RATES THROUGH DECEMBER 31 2017CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancun Whale Shark Tours the most popular Whale Shark operation in Cancun hosted by the famous "Whale Shark Daddy has just concluded their 14th year of providing adventure seekers with the BEST Whale Shark tours in Cancun. More than 50,000 adventure seekers have trusted Cancun Whale Shark Tours to fullfill their Whale Shark dreams & Bucket List check-offs since 2004.
Its an amazing adventure snorkeling with the oceans largest fish...the Whale Shark in Mother Natures Aquarium off the coast close to Cancun. The Whale Shark season runs June 1 through Sept 17 annually. Due to high demand during this High Season many days this past year were "SOLD OUT".
Cancun Whale Shark Tours is announcing s SPECIAL DEAL for early birds for the 2018 season.All reservtions taken online, or by phone through December 31 will be able to reserve IN ADVANCE @ current 2017 pricing. You can elect to choose a date now, OR, you can decide later. Either way $$ SAVINGS will be in effect.
Our public (shared) tours and private (VIP PRIVATE Tours) are legendary with people from around the world! Our Bi-lingual guides are experts in taking groups out to swim/snorkel with these amazing harmless animals. Its SAFE for the entire family & kids 5yrs old & up! Last year we even had an 85 Yr old grandmother do it 3 times!
Cancun Whale Shark Tours offers ALL INCLUSIVE services including Round Trip professional transfers from all Cancun & Riviera Maya resorts & hotels. Those folks with Rental Cars may also join us at our luxury departure private marina "Hacienda Del Mar'. We provide a tasty morning light buffet breakfast, Safety Briefing, Professional Grade National Geographic certified Snorkel & Safety gear, box lunch, water, soft drinks throughout the day capped off with freshly prepared ceviche relaxing at the reef/beaches of Isla Mujeres.
We also include a videographer on every boat who films the entire days activities. Participants are able to review tis filming on a big sceen TV upon return to marina or participants are WELCOME to bring their own personal Go-Pros or underwater cameras. Everyone also receives a certificate/diploma of their participation.
Tours start @ just $155 per Adult $135 kids 5-11yrs. Its an absolute bargain for a nice day on the high seas. Cancun Whale Shark Tours has also taken numerous Dive Shop Groups, Adventure groups, and also caters to large groups of convention participants looking to add some "ACTION" to the convention activities. Cancun Whale Shark Tours also caters to WEDDING & HONEYMOON Groups adding a special event to the special day.
In addition to the Whale Sharks, many days we encounter Hugh Manta Rays, Sea Turtles, pods of FREE RUNNING Non-Captive Dolphins, Eagle rays & more! Mother Natures Aquarium is full of surprises.
Cancun Whale Shark Tours has consistantly rated as the Top Whale Shark Tour on TRIP ADVISOR. Here past participants are able to rate us and comment on their actual experience
Again please come join the fun and SAVE $$$$ by reserving now online 24/7 or by phone USA Direct 305-433-7523. Its a "Life Changing" event that you'll "NEVER EVER" forget.
Whale Shark Daddy
Cancun Whale Shark Tours
305-433-7523
email us here
Heres an actual complete Whale Shark Tour.....LIVE IT!