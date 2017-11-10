There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,424 in the last 365 days.

Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

Egg Fundraising, LLC ANNOUNCES ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKE BREAKFAST, LUNCH AND DINNER FUNDRAISERS FOR COMPANIES, ORGANIZATIONS AND INDIVIDUALS WITH NO UPFRONT COST

The cost is only $25.00 for family of 4 which includes All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner and 5 dozen of Hickman's Farm Fresh Eggs Free of Charge to take home or donate to a charity””
— Barney Seward
DENVER, COLORADO, USA, November 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Egg Fundraising, LLC announces their TURN KEY ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKE BREAKFAST, LUNCH AND DINNER FUNDRAISERS WITH NO UPFRONT COSTS. All food, equipment supplies and advertising are provided by Egg Fundraising, LLC. These fundraisers are an opportunity for everyone to have a great meal, help those with disabilities, help neighbors facing hunger and raise needed revenue for any organization or individual. You can contact Barney Seward at Egg Fundraising, LLC to get more details and get your fundraiser scheduled immediately. barney@eggfundraising.com

This Unique Concept is not only an ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKE BREAKFAST, LUNCH OR DINNER FUNDRAISER THAT INCLUDES EGGS, BUT EVERYONE WHO PURCHASES A TICKET WILL TAKE HOME HICKMAN'S FARM FRESH EGGS and also HAVE THE OPTION TO DONATE THE EGGS TO EASTERSEALS COLORADO, FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES OR THEIR OWN FAVORITE CHARITY.

Companies, organizations, schools, teams and individuals can now raise money for their favorite charities without having to spend hours of their time planning fundraising events. Each All You Can Eat Pancake Fundraiser will include a free web page and link that can be sent out to family, friends, employees and clients letting them know about the event. Tickets to the events can be purchased online.

Barney Seward
Egg Fundraising, LLC
720-475-0330
