WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS RELEASE

From: Big Cat Brandz LLC

400 Clematis Street, Suite 202

West Palm Beach, FL 33401



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O’PROS DRAGONFLY ROD HOLDER brings quality of life improvements to fishing



Janesville, WI - November 10, 2017 – O’pros (LLC) aims to create outdoor products and apparel designed for peak performance in fishing and outdoor recreation.

David, Mike, and, Aaron Jacobson, siblings, and co-founders, of Outdoor Professionals, are bringing to market their patented Dragonfly Rod Holder. A product that that will transform the lives of fishermen and outdoor enthusiasts.

The Dragonfly Rod Holder is a device designed to clip onto your belt, and securely hold your fishing rod in place. Currently, the Dragonfly Rod Holder comes in blue, green, and black. Sturdy steel clips ensure that the Dragonfly Rod Holder will hold up to the elements, while the Velcro patch allows for you to store and dry your favorite flies.

The Dragonfly Rod Holder is the perfect gift for anglers and fishermen, young and old. The biggest benefit of the Dragonfly Rod Holder is the increase in mobility, and freedom of having a second hand. The founders designed the Dragonfly Rod Holder, specifically for the challenges of fly fishing.

Lightweight, and performance-oriented, the Dragonfly Rod Holder is the must-have product for any serious fisherman. For information and ordering: https://www.oprosgear.com/



With offices in Miami and West Palm Beach, Big Cat Brandz is the leading new product placement and branding company in the United States. Big Cat Brandz can place any product into the hands of the actual decision-making buyer, and we do that across all categories with every retailer. What takes everyone else months, if not years, takes us days. For more information: http://bigcatbrandz.com

Copyright © 2017, Big Cat Brandz LLC. All Rights Reserved.



###

