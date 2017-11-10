Hills Latino reaches agreement in principle with Capital One Bank

MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, November 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hills Latino reaches agreement in principle with Capital One.

Under the terms of the agreement announced by the financial institution based in McLean (Virginia), Capital One will acquire Hills Invest Latin America in a transaction that favored Atlantic Bank, which includes $ 1.05 billion in cash and delivery of 11.8 million of its shares to the firm valued at 1,200 million dollars.

The agreement is announced by both institutions.

"The acquisition of Hills Latino represents an innovative operation that offers short-term economic attractiveness and tremendous long-term strategic value," Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank said in a press release.

Hills Latino will be in charge offering the products to clients in Latin America and giving the personalized attention of the one that has always characterized.

Capital One is the eighth largest bank in the United States. the operation is scheduled for the end of 2016.

Pending receipt of the approval of the regulatory authorities in the US, the Atlantic Bank group will have a 2.05% stake in Capital One, for which reason it will be entitled to occupy a seat on its Board of Directors.

