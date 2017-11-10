PrintekMobile Launches NEW 8” Mobile Thermal Printer
Fast, Ruggedized, Self-Contained 8” Mobile Printing
The Interceptor 820 is the fastest 8” mobile printer on the market. With the latest in battery technology, drop-in paper load feature and dual tear bars, the I-820 clearly stands out from the competition. The I-820 is an updated version of the previously successful I800. Its design makes for a low profile, highly reliable full-page mobile printer perfect for a wide variety of applications. The I820 is an idealprinting solution for EMS, police, fire, insurance agencies, fork lifts, public utilities, trucking companies and more. Like otherPrintekMobile printers, the I-820is available in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB versions. An optional battery and shoulder strapallows users to be completely mobile. A wide variety of mounting options are available to help with ease of installation. This compactmobile printer features an easy-to-read control facealong with a web based interface for easy configuration. Continuous roll paper, single sheet feed, or fanfold media allow for a variety printing options. The I-820 is compatible with Windows, Windows Mobile, and Android operating systems.
“We are very excited to release an updated version of the I800 that provides users a more complete full-page mobile thermal printer. The addition of Wi-Fi, and optional battery allows the I-820 to be used in more markets and applications than ever before.” states Chris Yeager, Director of Marketing atPrintek, LLC. “The Interceptor 820 is just one of many new mobile thermal printers Printek plans to launch over the next year.”
As PrintekMobile continues to penetrate the 8” full-page mobile thermal printer market, the I-820 is sure to be a standout.To download a brochure on the NEWI-820 printer, please visit:www.printek.com.
About Printek, LLC
Printek’sPrintekMobile brand printers are designed to withstand challenging work environments. All Printek printers are backed by unparalleled support and comprehensive 2-yr warranties. PrintekMobile printers are direct thermal printers designed for field service, route accounting, manufacturing, retail, transportation, public safety, hospitality, warehousing and distribution applications. They print invoices, forms, receipts, tickets, labels and other documents used in mobile solutions worldwide.PrintekMobile printers also come with superior customer support - before and after the purchase. The technical sales and support staff work directly with system integrators, software developers, Value Added Resellers, and installers to develop cost-effective, innovative mobile solutions using the latest technologies. Information about Printek'sentire line of mobile printing products is available at www.printek.com.
Chris Yeager
Printek, LLC
800-368-4636
email us here